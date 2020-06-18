HPBOSE 12th Results 2020: Shruti Kashyap tops Arts stream with 98.2%

Shruti Kashyap has topped the Arts stream in the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) 12 Board Examination 2020

Kashyap, who scored 98.2 percent, is from Govt Senior Secondary School, Rampur Bushahr.

Sushant Chauhan of Govt Shamsher senior secondary School, Nahan secured the second rank in the Arts stream with 97.8 percent.

The overall pass percentage recorded across all streams this year was 76.07 percent, higher than the 62.01 passing percentage recorded in the HPBOSE 12th Results 2019.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)