you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 | Prakash Kumar tops Science stream with 99.4 percent marks

Students who appeared in the examination can check their results on the Board’s official website hpbose.org

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Prakash Kumar of Kullu Science School of Education, Dhalpu, has topped in the science stream as the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) declared the result of Class 12 exams on June 18. Kumar scored 99.4 percent in the examination.

In the Arts stream, Sushant Chauhan has become the topper among boy students with 97.8 percent. However, overall, he has secured the second rank in the examination, following Shruti Kashyap who has scored 98.2 percent. Chauhan is a student of the Government Shamsher senior secondary School, Nahan.

Students who appeared in the examination can check their results on the Board’s official website hpbose.org.

Here's how students can check their results:

> Students can visit the official website at hpbose.org
> On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ HPBOSE 12th result 2020”
> A new login page will appear on the screen
> Key in your roll number along with other credentials and login

> HPBOSE Class 12th results will be displayed on the screen

HPBOSE Class 12 exams were scheduled to be held from March 4 to 27, but some papers had to be cancelled. The process of evaluation of answer sheets was also delayed.

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 12:31 pm

tags #Current Affairs #education #Himachal Pradesh #India

