you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2019 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Howdy Modi: PM bends to pick flower fallen off bouquet; Netizens overwhelmed by his sweet gesture

A flower fell off the bouquet and to everyone's surprise, Modi bent down and picked it up himself.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps an eye for cleanliness even outside India, showing to the world that he practises what he preaches.

On his arrival at the George Bush Intercontinental airport on September 21 for the "Howdy, Modi" community event, the prime minister was presented with a bouquet of flowers by an American dignitary, receiving him along with US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla and other senior officials.

A flower fell off the bouquet and to everyone's surprise, Modi bent down and picked it up himself.

The prime minister will be awarded the "Global Goalkeepers Award" at the Lincoln Centre by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for leadership in the field of sanitation through the "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan".

He will be recognised for "the progress India is making in improving sanitation, as part of its drive toward achievement of the UN sustainable development goals", according to the Gates Foundation, which has pointed out that globally, sanitation-related diseases kill nearly five lakh children annually.

Over 10 crore toilets have been built in India since the launch of the Swachh Bharat programme on October 2, 2014.

"The Swachh Bharat Mission can serve as a model for other countries around the world that urgently need to improve access to sanitation for the world's poorest," a source said.



With PTI Inputs

First Published on Sep 22, 2019 12:00 pm

tags #Howdy Modi #India #Narendra Modi

