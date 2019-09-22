Howdy Modi: PM bends to pick flower fallen off bouquet; Netizens overwhelmed by his sweet gesture

A flower fell off the bouquet and to everyone's surprise, Modi bent down and picked it up himself.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps an eye for cleanliness even outside India, showing to the world that he practises what he preaches.
On his arrival at the George Bush Intercontinental airport on September 21 for the "Howdy, Modi" community event, the prime minister was presented with a bouquet of flowers by an American dignitary, receiving him along with US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla and other senior officials.
The prime minister will be awarded the "Global Goalkeepers Award" at the Lincoln Centre by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for leadership in the field of sanitation through the "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan".
He will be recognised for "the progress India is making in improving sanitation, as part of its drive toward achievement of the UN sustainable development goals", according to the Gates Foundation, which has pointed out that globally, sanitation-related diseases kill nearly five lakh children annually.
Over 10 crore toilets have been built in India since the launch of the Swachh Bharat programme on October 2, 2014."The Swachh Bharat Mission can serve as a model for other countries around the world that urgently need to improve access to sanitation for the world's poorest," a source said.
#HowdyModi
Outstanding, @narendramodi on arrival at the airport displays his priority for #Swachatha. Also his super sensitivity. Himself bends to pick up a flower from the tarmac that dropped from the bouquet of flowers.
— GEETA MENON (@GEETAMENON3) September 21, 2019
#HowdyModi A true leader rises
like a bouquet’s central flower
Gardens of the Universe come together
holding hands around it— nimikhanna (@nimikhanna) September 16, 2019
Just watch till the end! The pick up of fallen part of flower bouquet has been picked up by PM @narendramodi ji showed the utmost sensitivity towards swatchhata. He not only preach it but practice it in his own life! A real proud n inspiring moment
That’s one of the strongest leaders in the world. PM #NarendraModi bending to pick a flower presented to him at George Bush Intercontinental airport in U.S.
#HowdyModi #ModiInHouston #ModiInUSA pic.twitter.com/ru7BH1X444
— Neha Bhan (@neha_journo) September 22, 2019