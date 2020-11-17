Hindu youth from Alwar becomes first non-Muslim to top Islamic Studies entrance exam, will study in Kashmir

A 21-year-old from Rajasthan's Alwar has become the first non-Muslim in the country to top the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) for Islamic Studies, a feat that Shubham Yadav, the topper, said he wanted to achieve because he wants to understand the religion in depth.

Yadav, a philosophy graduate from Delhi University, said that he wants to become a civil servant and Islamic Studies will be helpful in his preparation for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. But more than that, he told The Times of India, Yadav's purpose is to study the religion in order to be a "bridge between two communities at the time of so much polarisation".

"There are so many misconceptions about Islam and I believe this is one of the most misunderstood religions. We read so many world leaders talking about it which made me think about taking it up in my post-graduation," Yadav told the newspaper, adding that his parents supported his decision. Their concern, however, is his security since he will be studying in Kashmir.

"Out of 14 central universities in the country, colleges in Kashmir are the only ones offering the course in Islamic Studies. So, I will be there for two years. I have been to Kashmir and people over there are friendly. I don’t think we must make any misconception towards a community," the report quoted Yadav as saying.

The development was reportedly welcomed by Shastri Kosalendra Das, the head of department in the Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University, who said that there are many Muslims currently doing PhD.

"People looking to take a look into other religions without any prejudices is a positive move. Many other community students are studying Sanskrit in the university. This can help in bridging the gap between the two communities," Das told the daily.