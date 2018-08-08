Highlights: Karunanidhi, the ‘man who worked with no rest, rests now’

Karunanidhi was like a father figure to me: Sonia Gandhi to Stalin

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi today termed the death of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi as a "personal loss", saying he was like a "father figure" to her and the country has become poorer without his wise statesmanship.

In a letter to Karunanidhi's son and DMK chief M K Stalin, Gandhi said 'Kalaignar' was a towering figure in the world of politics and public service in both Tamil Nadu and the country.

"For me, Kalaignar's loss is very personal. He always showed me great kindness and consideration, which I can never forget. He was like a father figure to me," she wrote.

"We shall not see the like of Kalaignar again, and our nation is poorer without his wise statesmanship, and his dedication to our country and our people," she also said. (PTI)