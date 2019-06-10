App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Heatwave persists in Rajasthan; Churu hottest at 50.3 degrees Celsius

Churu was followed by Sriganganagar at 48.5 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 47.4 degrees Celsius, Kota 47.3 degrees Celsius and Jaipur at 46.3 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Severe heatwave conditions persisted in parts of Rajasthan on June 10, with Churu being the hottest place in the state where the mercury touched 50.3 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological (Met) Department official said. Most of the cities witnessed temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius, he added.

Churu was followed by Sriganganagar at 48.5 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 47.4 degrees Celsius, Kota 47.3 degrees Celsius and Jaipur at 46.3 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

The maximum temperatures in Barmer, Jaisalmer and Ajmer too were recorded above 45 degrees Celsius.

Close

The Met Department predicted that the heatwave conditions will prevail in most parts of the state during the next 24 hours.

Isolated places are likely to witness dust storm or light rains during this period, it said.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 09:07 pm

tags #Churu #Current Affairs #heatwave #India #India Meteorological Department #Rajasthan

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.