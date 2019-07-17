App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 06:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

HC pulls up Kerala govt over Munnar encroachments

Observing that the government was providing electricity and water connections to the buildings constructed on the encroached land, the court said such actions amounted to cheating the public.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Kerala High Court July 17 pulled up the state government over the issue of alleged encroachments in the tourist town of Munnar, saying it was facilitating such activities in the ecologically sensitive hills. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy made the oral observation while considering a contempt plea of an organisation named Paristhithi Samrakshana Samithi, alleging the government was violating an interim order of the court.

Observing that the government was providing electricity and water connections to the buildings constructed on the encroached land, the court said such actions amounted to cheating the public.

On the one side, the government had been saying it was opposed to all sorts of encroachments, but on the other, it provided all facilitation for such illegal acts, the court observed.

Close

The state government, in an affidavit, said it has not committed any contempt of court and claimed it has acted only in accordance with the court's directive.

The government also submitted that electricity is a must for small local traders and commercial activities undertaken by local persons like small tea shops, hotels and workshops.

"The small commercial activity is the livelihood of large number of local persons, who are born and brought up in the locality," the government said.

The court adjourned the matter for further hearing later.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 06:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Munnar

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.