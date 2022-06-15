English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the manufacturing industry step into the digital age. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Hardik Pandya to lead India in Ireland as Rahul Tripathi gets maiden call-up; Samson makes comeback

    Hardik Pandya, has been selected as the captain of the Indian side for the two-match T20 International series against Ireland, which will take place in Dublin on June 26 and 28.

    PTI
    June 15, 2022 / 09:05 PM IST
    Hardik Pandya during the 1st T20I match between India and South Africa. Sportzpics

    Hardik Pandya during the 1st T20I match between India and South Africa. Sportzpics

    Indian Premier League winning captain Hardik Pandya was deservingly named skipper of the Indian team for the two-match T20 International series against Ireland in Dublin on June 26 and 28. The only new face in the side is Maharashtra right-hand batter Rahul Tripathi, who was rewarded for his stellar batting during this edition of IPL where he scored more than 400 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

    Pandya, who is Rishabh Pant's deputy in the current T20I series against South Africa, was elevated to the leadership role and will join the Test squad in England after the completion of the home series. Sanju Samson, whose profligacy has been well documented over the years, gets another shot at redemption, as he made a comeback for the series, having guided Rajasthan Royals to the IPL final.

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named vice-captain for the series. The designated wicketkeeper will be 36-year-old Dinesh Karthik if one goes by the squad list, while both Ishan Kishan and Samson can keep wickets if need be.

    Samson's keeping isn't considered up to the mark, so he could well be the third keeper in the mix. India's T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #cricket #Hardik Pandya #India #Ireland T20i #Sports
    first published: Jun 15, 2022 09:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.