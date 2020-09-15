Happy Engineers' Day 2020: Quotes, wishes, messages for engineers

Engineers' Day is observed in several countries on various dates of the year. As of November 20, 2019, the World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFEO) designated March 4 as 'World Engineering Day for a Sustainable World'.

In India, Engineers' Day is celebrated on September 15 as a tribute to the greatest Indian engineer and Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Vishweshvaraya, also known as Sir MV. He was born on September 15, 1860. However, the Telangana state celebrates Engineers' day on July 11 on the birthday of Ali Nawaz Jung Bahadur.

Engineers' Day is celebrated to recognise the efforts of engineers who have made human's lives easier with their innovations and ideas.

On this day, people share wishes, quotes, messages to make their engineer friends and family members feel special.

Messages

- Everybody says engineering is so easy that it is just like walking in a park. But, only engineers know that park is called Jurassic Park. Happy Engineers' Day.

- Engineers are persons who discover the world by their pen and brain.

- I am an engineer. I serve mankind by making dreams come true. Happy Engineers' Day!

- Happy Engineers' Day to all the engineers. We salute your great ideas and innovations that have truly changed our lives.

- Your family member will not consider you an engineer unless you repair any of the home appliances. Happy Engineers' Day 2020!

Quotes

- Science is about knowing; engineering is about doing. - Henry Petroski

- At its heart, engineering is about using science to find creative, practical solutions. It is a noble profession. — Queen Elizabeth II

- Software is a great combination of artistry and engineering. — Bill Gates, Co-founder of Microsoft

Wishes

- Engineering is not only the study of 45 subjects but it is moral studies of intellectual life. Happy Engineers' Day!

- Skilful organising of vitality, capital and helpful useful resource for the upper good of the group is what everyone knows as engineering. Each of the expert engineers is a warrior with the weapon of data and fantastic administration.

-This Engineers' Day, let us all rejoice in the innovation and creativity of these exhausting working licensed professionals. You guys are literally fantastic!