GST Council Meet | 12 states accept Centre's solution, no consensus yet on compensation dues: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on October 12 said while 12 states accepted the centre's solution on the GST compensation dues, there's no consensus on the issue yet.

The Goods and Services (GST) Council meeting conducted on October 12 was held after the 42nd GST Council Meet held on October 5 also ended in a deadlock over the issue.

(This is a developing story, check back for updates.)