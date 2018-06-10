App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2018 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt to hire graduates aged 40 or more as joint secretary, issues public notice

The government explained in its notice that the post is for an important level of senior management in the central government.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government has launched an unconventional recruitment drive to hire "talented and motivated" Indians aged over 40 as joint secretaries.

There are 10 open spots for people who specialise in fields like revenue, financial services, economic affairs, agriculture, cooperation and farmers' welfare, according to an advertisement issued by the government.

Also on the list were road transport and highways, shipping, environment, forest and climate change, energy, civil aviation and commerce.

A qualifying candidate needs to be at least 40 years old on July 1, 2018, and must be a graduate from a recognised university or institute. Higher qualifications would be an added advantage.

related news

The government explained in its notice that the post is for an important level of senior management in the central government.

"They lead policy making as well as implementation of various programmes and schemes  of  the  department  assigned  to  them," the advertisement read.

People already employed with a state or union territory government at an equivalent level who also have the required experience and expertise, are also eligible for appoitment.

People working at comparable levels in public sector undertakings, autonomous bodies, statutory organisations, universities, recognised research institutes, with a minimum of 15 years' experience, can also apply.

After meeting these criteria, candidates would be called for a personal interaction with the selection committee.

The compensation received will be between Rs 1,44,200 and Rs 2,18,200 a month, along with allowances and facilities as applicable to the equivalent level in the government.

Successful applicants will  be given a 3-year contract for the job, starting from their respective date of commencement. The contract can be extended to up to 5 years, depending on performance.

Joint secretaries report to the secretary or additional secretary in a ministry or department. People can apply before 5 pm, July 30, 2018 at http://Lateral.nic.in.
First Published on Jun 10, 2018 02:53 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #jobs

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.