Govt to hire graduates aged 40 or more as joint secretary, issues public notice

The government has launched an unconventional recruitment drive to hire "talented and motivated" Indians aged over 40 as joint secretaries.

There are 10 open spots for people who specialise in fields like revenue, financial services, economic affairs, agriculture, cooperation and farmers' welfare, according to an advertisement issued by the government.

Also on the list were road transport and highways, shipping, environment, forest and climate change, energy, civil aviation and commerce.

A qualifying candidate needs to be at least 40 years old on July 1, 2018, and must be a graduate from a recognised university or institute. Higher qualifications would be an added advantage.

The government explained in its notice that the post is for an important level of senior management in the central government.

"They lead policy making as well as implementation of various programmes and schemes of the department assigned to them," the advertisement read.

People already employed with a state or union territory government at an equivalent level who also have the required experience and expertise, are also eligible for appoitment.

People working at comparable levels in public sector undertakings, autonomous bodies, statutory organisations, universities, recognised research institutes, with a minimum of 15 years' experience, can also apply.

After meeting these criteria, candidates would be called for a personal interaction with the selection committee.

The compensation received will be between Rs 1,44,200 and Rs 2,18,200 a month, along with allowances and facilities as applicable to the equivalent level in the government.

Successful applicants will be given a 3-year contract for the job, starting from their respective date of commencement. The contract can be extended to up to 5 years, depending on performance.