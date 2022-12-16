Govt has undertaken survey for 7 High Speed Rail corridors: Railways Minister

Representative Image

The Central Government has undertaken surveys and preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for seven High Speed Rail (HSR) corridors, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on December 16.

The seven HSR corridors in which survey was undertaken were Delhi - Varanasi, Delhi -Ahmedabad, Mumbai-Nagpur, Mumbai -Hyderabad, Chennai - Bangalore - Mysore, Delhi - Chandigarh - Amritsar, and Varanasi – Howrah, Vaishnaw said while replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

At present, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project (MAHSR) is the only HSR project sanctioned in the country. It receives technical and financial assistance from the Japanese government.

Apart from these, the government has further given approval for pre-investment activity for two Semi High Speed Rail (SHSR) Projects which are: Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod (SilverLine) Project on Standard Gauge and Pune to Nasik on Broad Gauge Line, the minister said in his reply.

It is proposed that Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) and Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MRIDC) of the State Governments of Kerala and Maharashtra jointly implement Semi High Speed Rail (SHSR) projects, he said.