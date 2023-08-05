Govt explores 'direct-to-mobile' technology for live TV channels without data connection

Government considers live TV on phone without internet: Report

On the lines of direct-to-home (DTH), the government is exploring the feasibility of beaming TV channels live to mobile phones without a data connection. Known as D2M (direct-to-mobile), the technology will allow mobile phone users to watch TV on their devices as they would through a cable or DTH connection, the Economic Times reported on August 5, citing government sources.

Sources said the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and IIT-Kanpur are working on details, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this news development.

The telecom operators, however, will probably oppose the proposal, as it will eat into their data revenue, which is mostly generated by video consumption, and hurt their 5G business case, the report added.

"We are exploring the feasibility and the final decision will be taken after meeting all the stakeholders, including the telecom operators," one of the officials told ET, asking not to be named.

It is expected that officials from the DoT, MIB, IIT-Kanpur, as well as representatives from the telecom and broadcast industries will attend a meeting next week, as per the report.

In light of 5G's launch, government officials believe content delivery should be converged through broadcast and broadband.