Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 08:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt allows invalid pension for soldiers with less than 10 years of service

The ministry said on Wednesday: 'The government has taken a decision to allow invalid pension to armed forces personnel with less than 10 years of qualifying service.'

PTI

The defence ministry said on July 15 it has allowed invalid pension to those armed forces personnel who have less than 10 years of qualifying service. Till date, invalid pension was granted to those armed forces personnel who had more than 10 years of service and were invalided for reasons that were neither attributable to nor aggravated by military service.

If the service rendered was less than 10 years at the time of invaliding, only invalid gratuity was paid to the soldier till date.

The ministry said on Wednesday: "The government has taken a decision to allow invalid pension to armed forces personnel with less than 10 years of qualifying service."

Close

It said that an armed forces personnel, whose service is less than 10 years and who became invalided due to any bodily or mental infirmity that is neither attributable to nor aggravated by military service, and which permanently incapacitated him from military service as well as civil re-employment, will be benefited by this decision.

"The proposal has been approved by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh. Benefit of this decision will be available to those armed forces personnel who were in service on or after 04.01.2019," the ministry noted.
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 08:36 pm

