you are here: HomeNewsIndia
| Source: PTI

Ghaziabad admin to set up power generation units at dumping grounds

The Ghaziabad district administration has identified land for two dumping grounds in the district and plans are in the offing to install electricity generation plant there with the help of the civic bodies.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Ghaziabad district administration has identified land for two dumping grounds in the district and plans are in the offing to install electricity generation plant there with the help of the civic bodies including Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam (GNN) and Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA).

Both the developmental bodies are mulling over the possibilities to install electricity generation plant in Galand village.

District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari said that 35 acres land in Galand and 21 acre land in Mohammadpur Amad Baghpat village in Modinagar tehsil have been identified for setting up dumping grounds. Maheshwari said that land for dumping ground in Galand village of Hapur district was earlier decided where the GDA and GNN will install power generation plant.

In Mohammadpur village, ‘Waste to Energy Plant’ will be constructed with the financial grant of other civic bodies of the district, which they are getting from state government.

For this, Arcadis company has been given an assignment to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The pollution control board, forest department, GDA, GNN and the advisory company have approved the land for erecting the ‘Waste to Energy Plant’ in Mohammadpur, the district magistrate added.

