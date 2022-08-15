English
    Gender equality crucial parameter of unity: PM Narendra Modi

    Speaking on the significance of a united nation, Modi said India has much to teach the world on the concept of unity which begins with the family structure.

    PTI
    August 15, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST
    File image of PM Narendra Modi (ANI Photo)

    Gender equality is the key to a united India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day.

    Speaking on the significance of a united nation, Modi said India has much to teach the world on the concept of unity which begins with the family structure.

    "We should celebrate the diversity of India….At home too, the roots of unity are sowed when both the son and the daughter are equal. If they are not, the mantra of unity cannot reverberate. "Gender equality is a crucial parameter of unity," the prime minister said.
