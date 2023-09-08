English
    Sep 08, 2023 / 07:41 am

    G20 Summit Live Updates: Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak land in Delhi today, PM Modi to host dinner for US President

    G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: Among the big names landing in Delhi on Friday include UK's Rishi Sunak, Japan's Fumio Kishida, Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, China's Premier Li Qiang, Australia's Anthony Albanese and UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

    G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: Delhi is all set to host the mega G20 Summit in the national capital this weekend. World leaders have started arriving. According to the White House, US President Joe Biden will arrive in New Delhi on Friday evening, with a refuelling stop at Ramstein, Germany.PM Narendra Modi is going to host the US President at Lok Kalyan Marg around 7.30 PM which will be followed by a bilateral and dinner.

      G20 summit live updates: This is Joe Biden’s first visit to India as the US President, which comes three months after PM Modi's State visit. The last US President to visit India was Donald Trump in February 2020.
    • September 08, 2023 / 07:41 AM IST

      G20 Summit 2023 live updates: Delhi, know your zone


      The entire area inside the Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) has been designated as a "regulated zone", meaning only bonafide residents, authorised vehicles, emergency vehicles, and those travelling to the airport, Old Delhi and New Delhi Railway Stations will be allowed to ply on the road network beyond Ring Road

      -- Nearly 16 roads and junctions will be treated as "Controlled Zone II" till 2 pm on Sunday. These include W-Point, APoint, DDU Marg, Vikas Marg (till Noida Link Road-Pusta Road), Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Delhi Gate, among others.

    • September 08, 2023 / 07:41 AM IST

      G20 Summit 2023 live updates: New Delhi district is a no-gone zone from today


      The New Delhi district has been designated as Controlled Zone-I till Sunday 11.59 pm because of the summit. Police have urged people not to visit India Gate and Kartavya Path for walking, cycling or picnicking.

    • September 08, 2023 / 07:35 AM IST

      G20 Summit 2023 live updates: Furry squad to guard G20 delegates


      -- 69 explosive detection dogs at critical locations
      -- Unit comprises labradors, German shepherds, Belgian Malinois and cocker spaniels
      -- Gear includes night vision shades "doggles" and walkie-talkies
      -- Trained in 'jamming technology’
      -- Will screen vehicles, conduct reconnaissance at venues

    • September 08, 2023 / 07:31 AM IST

      G20 Summit 2023 live updates: What makes India's G20 president special


      -- It's the first to deliver a fully negotiated and embraced G20 Foreign Ministers Outcome Document and Chair Summary
      -- India’s presidency played host to the inaugural 'Voice of the Global South Summit.'
      -- Backed launch of Millets and other Ancient Grains International Research Initiative (MAHARISHI)and organise capacity-building activities, among other across the G20 countries.
      -- Consensus around ‘Cyber Security in the Digital Economy’ and Digital Skills.
      -- Revitalised discussions surrounding reforms of International institutions including UN Security Council and Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs)

    • September 08, 2023 / 07:21 AM IST

      G20 Summit 2023 live updates: African Union in G20


      African Union is likely to get full membership of the forum. There are reports that claim a consensus has been reached on the issue and it is likely to be a part of the declaration at the G20 Leaders’ Summit on September 9 and 10.

    • September 08, 2023 / 07:19 AM IST

      G20 Summit 2023 live updates: What Biden and Modi could discuss


      Joint making of jet engines, purchase of MQ-9B armed drones, agreement on civil nuclear liability and trade could be among the top issues. Biden may make another visit in January for a proposed Quad leaders summit

    • September 08, 2023 / 07:16 AM IST

      G20 Summit live updates: No change in UK's immigration plan


      Britain has no plans to change its approach to reducing net migration in order to help secure a free trade deal with India, spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday. There is growing optimism that a free trade deal between the countries could be concluded this year, as both sides agree on the broad contours

    • September 08, 2023 / 07:12 AM IST

      G20 Summit 2023 live updates: Travelling to Delhi airport during G20 weekend, please note

      Avoid NH-48 route. You can take the Old Delhi -Gurugramroad fromRajivChowkandIFFCOChowk, via border and then take NH-48 service road towardsIGIairport Terminal-3. For reaching Terminal-1, people can takeUlaanbaatarMarg.

    • September 08, 2023 / 07:12 AM IST

      G20 Summit 2023 live updates: Eye on the sky for Delhi this week


      -- Advanced surveillance aircraft and combat jets on standby
      -- Domestically developed NETRA aircraft to be used
      -- Dedicated operations direction Centres formed
      -- Drones other flying objects banned till September 12
      -- Airbases such as Ambala to keep Operational Readiness Platforms on standby

    • September 08, 2023 / 07:11 AM IST

      G20 Summit 2023 live updates: Rafale to keep watch


      IAF reportedly has taken an operational pause for the G20 Summit. Rafale and other fighter jets have also been deployed at advanced air bases to protect Delhi skies for the summit.

    • September 08, 2023 / 07:08 AM IST

      G20 Summit live updates: Advisory for train travellers


      New Delhi districtis a 'Controlled Zone-I' while Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) will be a 'Regulated Zone' till midnight on Sunday. If you are planning to take a train, here's help

    • September 08, 2023 / 07:07 AM IST

