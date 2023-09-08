G20 Summit Live Updates: Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak land in Delhi today, PM Modi to host dinner for US President

September 08, 2023 / 07:41 AM IST



The entire area inside the Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) has been designated as a "regulated zone", meaning only bonafide residents, authorised vehicles, emergency vehicles, and those travelling to the airport, Old Delhi and New Delhi Railway Stations will be allowed to ply on the road network beyond Ring Road

-- Nearly 16 roads and junctions will be treated as "Controlled Zone II" till 2 pm on Sunday. These include W-Point, APoint, DDU Marg, Vikas Marg (till Noida Link Road-Pusta Road), Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Delhi Gate, among others.