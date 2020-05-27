App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 03:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

G R Chintala takes over as NABARD chairman

Chintala replaces H K Bhanwala, who headed the organisation for more than six years.

PTI
 
 
G R Chintala has taken charge as the chairman of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), the apex agri-finance institution said on Wednesday.

Chintala replaces H K Bhanwala, who headed the organisation for more than six years.

Prior to this posting, Chintala was managing director of NABARD Financial Services (NABFINS), a subsidiary of NABARD headquartered in Bengaluru, it said in a statement.

Chintala has handled several consultancy assignments including a significant one on roadmap for amalgamation of regional rural banks (RRBs) in 2006 that led the way for the consolidation of 196 RRBs, it said.

related news

His rich and varied experience is expected to further deepen NABARD's engagement with agriculture and rural development issues, particularly in the wake of the situation arising due to the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, it added.

Earlier this month, PVS Suryakumar and Shaji KV took over charge as deputy managing directors (DMD) of NABARD.

In his last assignment, Suryakumar was chief general manager heading Karnataka.

Prior to this, Shaji was general manager at the corporate office of Canara Bank.

First Published on May 27, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #banking #Business #G R Chintala #India #Nabard

