Former SC judges J Chelameswar, M B Lokur refuse to comment on controversy surrounding CJI Gogoi

Former Supreme Court judge J Chelameswar, who along with three senior-most judges held the unprecedented January 12, 2018 press conference, on April 20 refused to be drawn into the controversy surrounding allegations of sexual harassment against Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The four judges, including Justice Gogoi, had virtually revolted against the then CJI Dipak Misra by levelling litany of allegations.

"I do not have any comment to make. Why should I (make comment)," Justice (retd) Chelameswar told PTI over phone.

When contacted, the retired judge said many people are asking for his reaction on the development but he has refused to express his views.

Justice (retd) Madan B Lokur, who was also the part of the controversial presser long with Justice (retd) Kurian Joseph, too refrained from making any comments on the issue saying he was away from the national capital.

"I am in Bombay and I will not speak to you now," Justice (retd) Lokur said.

An attempt was also made to contact Justice (retd) Kurian Joseph.

However, he was not available at his residence.

A former woman employee of the apex court has levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Justice Gogoi, who on Saturday held an extraordinary hearing in the apex court.

The CJI asserted that the charges were "unbelievable" and part of a conspiracy by some "bigger force" to "deactivate" the CJI's office.