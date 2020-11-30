Live now
Nov 30, 2020 08:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers refuse to move to Burari for talks, call it "open jail" threaten to block all entry points to Delhi
Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: A group of farmers marched to the national capital as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' movement to protest against the Centre's new farm laws
Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers who are protesting at Delhi's borders for four days on November 29 rejected the Centre's offer to hold talks once they move to the Burari ground, PTI reported. They said they will not accept any conditional dialogue and threatened to block all five entry points to the national capital. As the standoff showed no signs of easing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi again batted for the new laws in his monthly radio address, saying these reforms have given the farmers new rights and opportunities and have started mitigating their problems in a short span of time. The Home Ministry too assured the farmers' organisations that a high-level team of Union Ministers will talk to them once the protesters move to the designated site. A meeting of over 30 farmer groups was held to discuss Union Home Minister Amit Shah's offer for talks before the scheduled date of December 3 once they move to Burari in the city, but the thousands of protesters refused to budge and prepared for spending another night in the cold at the Singhu and Tikri border points, the report said. Their representatives said Shah's condition that they shift the protest is not acceptable and claimed Burari ground is an "open jail", it added. Opposition parties too pressed the government to initiate an unconditional dialogue with the farmers. Catch the latest updates here:
Farmers Protests LIVE | Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches out through Mann Ki Baat
The prime minister batted for the new laws in his monthly radio address, saying these reforms have given the farmers new rights and opportunities and have started mitigating their problems in a short span of time. In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, PM Modi said "correct information, away from rumours and confusion of any kind" is a big strength for people in any field, as he spoke about a couple of farmers involved with innovative practices in the field.
"The demands, which were made by farmers for years and regarding which every political party at some point of time had made promises, have been fulfilled... These reforms have not only freed them of various shackles but also given them new rights and new opportunities. These rights have begun mitigating farmers' problems in a very short span of time," he said on the new farm laws. (PTI)
Farmers Protests LIVE | Centre trying to negotiate with farmers
Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla in a letter to 32 farmers organisations sent on Saturday cited the cold conditions and the COVID-19 outbreak and said the farmers should move to the Burari ground where adequate facilities have been made for them. "As soon as you shift to the ground at Burari, the very next day a high-level committee of union ministers will hold talks at Vigyan Bhavan with the representatives of all farmers unions, with whom dialogue had taken place earlier, he said in the letter.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Saturday said that a delegation of the farmers has been invited for a discussion on December 3 but as some of their unions have demanded that talks should be held immediately, the central government is ready to do so as soon as the protesters shift to the ground in Burari.
A meeting of the protesting farmers' unions with the Centre has already been scheduled on December 3. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had a few days back said the Centre was ready to hold talks with farmers anytime, and appealed to them to call off their agitation and come for discussion. After the farm reform bills were passed in monsoon session of parliament, Singh on behalf of the government held deliberations with various stake holders of the farm sector.
The central government has reached out to the farmers underscoring its willingness to hold talks with them. It has also asserted that concerns expressed by some farm bodies about the new laws are misplaced, asserting that existing support measures like the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and state-run 'mandis' will remain in place. (PTI)
Farmers Protests LIVE | Representatives refuse to move to Burari grounds
"The condition laid down by Home Minister Amit Shah is not acceptable to us. We will not hold any conditional talks. We reject the government's offer. The blockade will not end. We will block all five entry point to Delhi. The condition put for talks is an insult to farmers. We will never go to Burari. It is not a park but an open jail," Surjeet S Phul, Bhartiya Kisan Union's Punjab president, told reporters.
Gurnam Singh Chadhoni, Haryana unit president for the Bhartiya Kisan Union, said they were ready to talk "but will not accept any condition now".
Meanwhile, farmers who had reached Nirankarai Samagam Ground in Burari on Saturday also continued their protest there. (PTI)
Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the farmers' protests in Delhi. Stay tuned for the latest news and developments on the same.