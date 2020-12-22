Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmer unions to decide on Centre's talks offer today

December 22, 2020 / 09:25 AM IST

sh to press their demand for the repeal of the agri reform laws. The farmer leaders are expected to meet today to discuss the next plan of action, Gurmeet Singh of Krantikari Kisan Union said, amid efforts by the unions to draw support from farmers in other states like Bihar for their demand to enact a law assuring Minimum Support Price. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming.

The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 27th day today. Agitating farmers have claimed that there is nothing new in the Centre's latest letter to them seeking a date for the next round of talks, as they held a day-long 'relay' hunger strike at all protest sites on Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Prade