December 22, 2020 / 09:25 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmer unions to decide on Centre's talks offer today

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The protest against the new farm reform laws at border points of Delhi has entered the 27th day today.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 27th day today. Agitating farmers have claimed that there is nothing new in the Centre's latest letter to them seeking a date for the next round of talks, as they held a day-long 'relay' hunger strike at all protest sites on Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Prade
sh to press their demand for the repeal of the agri reform laws. The farmer leaders are expected to meet today to discuss the next plan of action, Gurmeet Singh of Krantikari Kisan Union said, amid efforts by the unions to draw support from farmers in other states like Bihar for their demand to enact a law assuring Minimum Support Price. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming.
  • December 22, 2020 / 10:12 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bhartiya Kisan Union: We have not received any meeting invitation from Agriculture Minister yet. Farmers have decided they won't go back till govt takes back all three farm laws. It will take more than a month to resolve all issues. The government will come to us

  • December 22, 2020 / 10:06 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | A Bharatiya Kisan Union faction on Monday demanded a new law for punishing those who buy farmers' crops at rates below the minimum support price. The BKU (Lok Shakti) raised the new demand over and above the farmers' existing demand to repeal the three recent farm laws of the Centre. The BKU (Lok Shakti) activists are presently camping at the Dalit Prerna Sthal near here, while those of the BKU (Bhanu) are on an indefinite sit-in at the Delhi-Noida's Chilla border since the first week of December in support of the demand to repeal the three farm laws.

    Today, more of our supporters, including office-bearers, have joined us from Bijnor at the Dalit Prerna Sthal on the call of BKU (Lok Shakti) chief Master Sheoraj Singh, the union's spokesperson Shailesh Kumar Giri said. We will not end our protest until the three new farm laws are repealed and the MSP is made legally-binding. Besides this, there should be a new law to ensure legal action against those who buy crops at rates below the MSP, Giri said, addressing the scores of protestors. He said his faction's protest will continue in a peaceful and Gandhian way until the demands are met by the Centre.

  • December 22, 2020 / 09:48 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Social media giant Facebook had Sunday evening shut down the page of Kisan Ekta Morcha' that shares official updates on the agitation, only to restore it three hours later following social media outrage. The protestors on Monday said social media was crucial for their movement as it allowed them to tell the truth in their own words. The Kisan Ekta Morcha's Instagram page was also temporarily suspended.

    Social media plays an important role in our movement. While all kinds of media are writing about us, social media helps us tell our truth in our own words, Himmat Singh, a farmer camping at Singhu border, said. He came to the protest site from Punjab's Kapurthala four days ago. Before arriving here, he said his main source of information about the agitation was social media.

  • December 22, 2020 / 09:22 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | At the protest site in the Singhu border area, a dip in the minimum temperature and the participation of women in the farmers' protest has resulted in a make-shift 'tent city' coming up at a petrol pump, While tractor trolleys continue to be the first choice to sleep in for the majority of farmers camping at the Delhi-Haryana highway, the insulated tents are proving to be a welcome addition in providing protection from the winter chill and probable rain.

    The tents, which more often than not are booked to the capacity, have already crossed the figure of 200 from just 50 on December 12. Balveer Singh, 65, who has come from the Moga district of Punjab, said it has been a week now since he has been staying here in these tents and has nothing to complain about. "I did stay in the trolley also, and then I got to know about these tents and came here. Since it is all covered, you don't feel very cold here," said Singh, who is happy to put up with four people in a tent basically meant for two.

  • December 22, 2020 / 09:15 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The protesting farmers on Monday drew support from CPI (M)-led LDF government in Kerala which has decided to convene a special session of the Assembly on Wednesday to discuss the three contentious central farm laws and pass a resolution against the Acts Finance Minister Thomas Isaac in a tweet said Kerala was in "total solidarity" with the farmers' struggle and the session would discuss and 'reject' the laws. "The cabinet has decided to recommend to the Governor to convene a special session of the assembly on December 23. The session has been called to discuss the three agricultural laws against which farmers have held country-wide agitations," a a press statement issued by the Chief Minister's office said.

  • December 22, 2020 / 09:04 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Protesting farmers comfort themselves by lighting bonfire as cold weather conditions continue in the national capital. Farmers' protest against Centre's three farm reform laws entered 27th day at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) today.

  • December 22, 2020 / 08:58 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Punjab farmer attempts suicide near Singhu border: A 65-year-old Punjab farmer protesting against the Centre's agriculture laws attempted suicide by taking some poisonous substance near the Delhi's Singhu border on Monday, a police official said. Niranjan Singh, who hails from Punjab's Tarn Taran, was admitted to the Rohtak's PGIMS and his condition is stated to be stable, the official said.

    Before the suicide bid, the farmer left a note behind, which is being verified by police. We are in the process of recording his statement, the official said when asked about the reason behind the suicide attempt. The incident comes close on the heels of a Sikh preacher, Sant Ram Singh, allegedly committing suicide near the Singhu border last week as he was unable to bear the pain of the farmers. 

  • December 22, 2020 / 08:42 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Converting the minimum support price regime to a floor price of auction on the national agri market (eNAM) portal and creating a contract farming institute can help solve the current impasse over the three new farm laws which are being opposed by farmers, says a report by SBI Research. The report also suggests that instead of MSP as a price guarantee that farmers are demanding, the government could insert a quantity guarantee clause for a minimum of five years that procurement to production percentage of crops will be at least equal to last year's percentage with safeguards in exceptional events like droughts and floods. This, the report said, can allay the concerns of farmers to a great extent.

  • December 22, 2020 / 08:22 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmer protesting against the Centre's agriculture laws on Monday started a hunger strike and briefly blocked the Delhi-Ghaziabad road. Superintendent of Police (City-II) Gyanendra Singh said farmers were persuaded to lift the blockade after which the National Highway-9 was opened to traffic. On Monday, a group of 10 farmers initiated a hunger strike against the farm laws. They will be replaced by another group on Tuesday. 
    Meanwhile, a blood donation camp was organised at the Delhi's Ghazipur border by protesting farmers. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait donated blood on the occasion. 

  • December 22, 2020 / 08:01 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint forum of farmers' organisations, protesting at the Delhi borders against the Centre's farm laws on Monday appealed to the farmers in Bihar to join the agitation to get the benefit of minimum support price (MSP) for their produce. At a press conference, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said the three farm laws were brought to benefit the capitalists and reiterated the demand to withdraw them and provide legal guarantee for MSP of 23 crops.

    The "maximum impact" of disintegration of Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) has been seen in Bihar. The farmers in Bihar have been forced to the verge of misery and to seek employment in other states since they do not get the MSP for their crops, a statement said. "Due to non implementation of MSP, the farmers and workers in Bihar have been completely devastated. A movement is currently underway for implementation of MSP in Bihar and the entire country. The farmers and workers in Bihar should actively join it," Chaduni said in the statement.

  • December 22, 2020 / 07:49 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers from Maharashtra leave for Delhi to join protests: Thousands of farmers from Maharashtra on Monday left for Delhi from Nashik to join the ongoing agitation by cultivators seeking the repeal of three agri laws passed by the Centre. The farmers, who started off in private vehicles, were led by leaders of the Kisan Sabha. Before proceeding to Delhi in afternoon, the farmers burnt effigies of Central leaders.

    A Kisan Sabha leader said farmers from 21 districts in Maharashtra are on their way to Delhi. He said agriculturists from Maharashtra have been demanding waiving of 'inflated' power bills and implementation of the recommendations of the M S Swaminathan Commiittee. Their other demands include an aid of Rs 50,000 per acre to those farmers whose crops were damaged due to unseasonal rains. Addressing the gathering of farmers, Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha leaders Ashok Dhawale and Ajit Navale criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) over the agri laws.

  • December 22, 2020 / 07:27 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The joint forum of farmers organisations - Sanyukt Kisan Morcha - appealed to Bihar farmers to join the agitation to get the benefit of minimum support price (MSP) for their produce. Morcha leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni charged in a press statement that the "maximum impact" of the disintegration of the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee(APMC) has been seen in Bihar. "Due to the non-implementation of MSP, the farmers and workers in Bihar have been completely devastated. A movement is currently underway for the implementation of MSP in Bihar and the entire country. The farmers and workers in Bihar should actively join it," he said in the statement.

