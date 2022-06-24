English
    Farmers protest Centre's Agnipath scheme in Jaipur

    Members of the United Kisan Morcha and the organisations supporting it submitted a memorandum to officials there, according to a statement.

    PTI
    June 24, 2022 / 06:13 PM IST
    Representative image

    Farmers protested the Centre’s Agnipath scheme here on Friday, taking out a protest march to the district collector’s office.


    Members of the United Kisan Morcha and the organisations supporting it submitted a memorandum to officials there, according to a statement.


    The Centre had introduced the scheme last week, triggering protests across the country. The initiative aims at recruiting the youth aged between 17 and a half and 21 in the Army, Navy and Air Force on a four-year contract.

    The United Kisan Morcha had announced demonstrations in all districts of india the state against the scheme, the statement said. The ruling Congress in the state has also announced protests in Rajasthan on June 27 against the scheme.

