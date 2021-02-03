MARKET NEWS

Ensure no unauthorised construction takes place in Sanjay Van: Delhi HC to DDA

With the direction, the bench disposed of the PIL initiated by the court on its own after taking cognisance of two social media videos showing alleged illegal encroachments in that area.

PTI
February 03, 2021 / 07:50 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the DDA to ensure no unauthorised construction takes place in Sanjay Van here and to keep monitoring the area by periodically carrying out aerial surveys via drones.

The direction came after Delhi Development Authority (DDA) told the court that it has carried out geo tagging of all structures in the park and also carried out aerial surveys via drones and found that there were no unauthorised constructions or encroachments in the area.

Taking note of the submissions by the DDA and the police, a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh directed that no unauthorised constructions or encroachments be allowed in the park and if any are revealed in the periodic aerial surveys, then the same be removed or demolished in accordance with law. Earlier, Delhi Police also had told the court that the structures in the park were all very old and nothing was new there.

With the direction, the bench disposed of the PIL initiated by the court on its own after taking cognisance of two social media videos showing alleged illegal encroachments in that area.

Sanjay Van is a sprawling city forest area near Vasant Kunj and Mehrauli in south Delhi. It is spread over an area of 443 acres.
PTI
Feb 3, 2021 07:50 pm

