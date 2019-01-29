Emergency-era 'rebel leader' George Fernandes passes away at 88

Former Defence Minister George Fernandes passed away on January 29. He was 88 years old.

A union minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government, Fernandes had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Fernandes had been crippled by the illness and had withdrawn from public life.

Fernandes, born in south Karnataka, started his political career in Mumbai as a trade union leader.

He became famous as a 'giant killer' when he defeated Congress veteran SK Patil in the latter's bastion in Mumbai in the 1967 Lok Sabha elections.

He founded the Samata Party and rose to fame as an anti-Emergency crusader. He also served as a union minister in Morarji Desai's Janata Party government.

The last stint of this charismatic leader as a parliamentarian was as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha between August 2009 and July 2010.

In June 2018, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani called him a “rebel leader” and said that the country needed such leaders to progress and develop.

"If there were no rebels, the country would not have gained Independence. Rebel leaders like George should keep coming up so that the country can progress and develop," Advani said after inaugurating a website on Fernandes -- georgefernandes.org.