App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Emergency-era 'rebel leader' George Fernandes passes away at 88

A union minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government, Fernandes had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Former Defence Minister George Fernandes passed away on January 29. He was 88 years old.

A union minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government, Fernandes had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Fernandes had been crippled by the illness and had withdrawn from public life.

Fernandes, born in south Karnataka, started his political career in Mumbai as a trade union leader.

He became famous as a 'giant killer' when he defeated Congress veteran SK Patil in the latter's bastion in Mumbai in the 1967 Lok Sabha elections.

He founded the Samata Party and rose to fame as an anti-Emergency crusader. He also served as a union minister in Morarji Desai's Janata Party government.

The last stint of this charismatic leader as a parliamentarian was as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha between August 2009 and July 2010.

In June 2018, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani called him a “rebel leader” and said that the country needed such leaders to progress and develop.

"If there were no rebels, the country would not have gained Independence. Rebel leaders like George should keep coming up so that the country can progress and develop," Advani said after inaugurating a website on Fernandes -- georgefernandes.org.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 09:24 am

tags #Current Affairs #George Fernandes #India #Politics

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.