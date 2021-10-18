Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021: Date, history and significance

The festival of Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated on October 19 in India. [Representative image]

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021: The festival of Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated on October 19 in India. The date of the festival changes every year as per the Islamic calendar. So, Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated on different days on the Christian calendar.

The festival is celebrated to mark the birth of Prophet Muhammad. He was born in Makkah, Saudi Arabia in 570 C.E. and passed away in 632 C.E on the same day. The day of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is observed in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal which is the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Prophet Muhammad is the last messenger of Allah who spread the message of love and unity for all the human beings. This day gained popularity in the 8th century when the prophet’s house was converted into a prayer hall. Unlike now, the day was observed in a very different form.

Muslims observed the day with recitations and prayers. Later in the day leaders of the clan would give speeches and verses from the Holy Quran, the holy book of the religion of Islam.

The Sunnis and Shias have different views about this festival. People wear green ribbons or green items of clothing, carry green flags or banners on this day.

People also conduct activities like marches, parades, and night-long prayer meetings. Meals are distributed in mosques and other community buildings.

Many sects of the Muslim community believe that the birthday celebrations of the Prophet has no place in Islamic culture. Muslims from Salafi and Wahhabi schools of thought do not mark the tradition of festivities.