MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021: Date, history and significance

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021: Eid Milad-un-Nabi to be celebrated on October 19 in India; Here's its history and significance.

Moneycontrol News
October 18, 2021 / 03:40 PM IST
The festival of Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated on October 19 in India. [Representative image]

The festival of Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated on October 19 in India. [Representative image]


Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021: The festival of Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated on October 19 in India. The date of the festival changes every year as per the Islamic calendar. So, Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated on different days on the Christian calendar.

The festival is celebrated to mark the birth of Prophet Muhammad. He was born in Makkah, Saudi Arabia in 570 C.E. and passed away in 632 C.E on the same day. The day of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is observed in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal which is the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Prophet Muhammad is the last messenger of Allah who spread the message of love and unity for all the human beings. This day gained popularity in the 8th century when the prophet’s house was converted into a prayer hall. Unlike now, the day was observed in a very different form.

Muslims observed the day with recitations and prayers. Later in the day leaders of the clan would give speeches and verses from the Holy Quran, the holy book of the religion of Islam.

Prophet Muhammad is the last messenger of Allah who spread the message of love and unity for all the human beings. This day gained popularity in the eighth century when the prophet’s house was converted into a prayer hall. Unlike now, the day was observed in a very different form.

Close

Related stories

Muslims observed the day with recitations and prayers. Later in the day, leaders of the clan would give speeches and verses from the Holy Quran.

The Sunnis and Shias have different views about this festival. People wear green ribbons or green items of clothing, carry green flags or banners on this day.

People also conduct activities like marches, parades, and night-long prayer meetings. Meals are distributed in mosques and other community buildings.

Many sects of the Muslim community believe that the birthday celebrations of the Prophet has no place in Islamic culture. Muslims from Salafi and Wahhabi schools of thought do not mark the tradition of festivities.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) #Current Affairs #Eid Milad-un-Nabi #Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021 #India #Islam #Prophet Muhammad #Prophet Muhammad birth anniversary
first published: Oct 18, 2021 03:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.