ED court directs Andhra CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to appear on January 11

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

A court for Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases here has directed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to appear before it on January 11 in connection with an ongoing case involving certain private companies.

Reddy has been directed to appear after the case had been transferred from a local court to the ED court, sources said, indicating that the matter related to alleged irregularities over land allotment to the companies during the rule of late chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, father of Reddy, in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The case (concerning ED) was being heard by the local court and it was to be transferred to the CBI/ED court, but the transfer did not happen.

The fresh directive has been issued by the CBI/EDcourt as the transfer happened now, they said.

The CBI court is also the ED court, the sources said.