Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, Gurugram and neighbouring areas

A spree of minor earthquakes struck Delhi-NCR between April and August 2020 (Representative image)

Mild tremors of earthquake were felt in Delhi, Gurugram and neighbouring areas late night on July 5. Apart from the national capital region, the tremors were also reported in Haryana's Jhajjar district.

Seismic agencies have confirmed that the earthquake struck close to Jhajjar. "Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hit 10-km north of Jhajjar, Haryana at 10:36 pm," the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The tremors were reported to be of low-to-moderate intensity, and no casualties were incurred by the time preliminary reports had emerged.

Delhi-NCR had witnessed a spree of minor earthquakes between April and August last year. The NCS has, since, deployed additional earthquake recording instruments for close monitoring of seismic activity in and around the region.

Based on the analysis of satellite imageries, the signatures of active faults had been observed by NCS at various locations like Wazirabad, Timarpur and Kamla Nehru Ridge in Delhi; Jhunjhunu and Alwar district of Rajasthan; Sonipat, Sohna, Gurgaon, Rohtak, Rewari and Nuh districts in Haryana; and Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh.

With PTI inputs