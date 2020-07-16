Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of magnitude 4.5 strikes Rajkot



An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Rajkot in Gujarat today at 7:40 am: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/UKe35cqBTE

— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020

An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Rajkot in Gujarat on Thursday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 7:40 am today.

The epicentre was 22 km Southwest of Rajkot, according to the NCS. There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.