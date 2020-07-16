App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of magnitude 4.5 strikes Rajkot

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake tremors were felt at 7:40 am today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Rajkot in Gujarat on Thursday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt at  7:40 am today.

The epicentre was 22 km Southwest of Rajkot, according to the NCS. There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

First Published on Jul 16, 2020 08:37 am

tags #earthquake #Gujarat #National Center for Seismology

