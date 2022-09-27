English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    DRDO conducts successful test flight of VSHORADS missile

    The VSHORADS is an air defence system designed and developed indigenously by Hyderabad-based Research Centre Imarat of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

    PTI
    September 27, 2022 / 07:07 PM IST

    The DRDO on Tuesday successfully flight tested the Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile in Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

    The VSHORADS is an air defence system designed and developed indigenously by Hyderabad-based Research Centre Imarat of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

    "The DRDO conducted two successful test flight of the Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile on September 27 from a ground based portable launcher at the integrated test range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha," the defence ministry said in a statement. "VSHORADS missile incorporates many novel technologies including miniaturized Reaction Control System (RCS) and integrated avionics, which have been successfully proven during the tests," the ministry said.

    "The missile, meant for neutralising low altitude aerial threats at short ranges is propelled by a dual thrust solid motor," the ministry said on the Man Portable Air Defence System. The design of the missile including launcher has been optimised to ensure easy portability.

    "Both the flight tests have completely met the mission objectives," the ministry said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented and appreciated the efforts of DRDO and industry partners and said this new missile equipped with modern technologies will give further technological boost to the armed forces.
    PTI
    Tags: #DRDO #successful #test flight #VSHORADS missile
    first published: Sep 27, 2022 07:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.