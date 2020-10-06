Dinesh Khara appointed as SBI Chairman for 3 years effective October 7

The Union government on October 6 appointed Dinesh Khara as the new Chairman of State Bank of India for a period of three years. His appointment is effective from October 7.

Currently, Khara is the Managing Director in-charge of Global Banking & Subsidiaries.

The Union Ministry of Finance confirmed about the new development by issuing a formal notification stating the Managing Director of SBI Dinesh Kumar Khara has been appointed as the Chairman of the national bank.

Meet Dinesh Kumar Khara, SBI’s new chief.

Prior to the announcement, the Union Ministry had interviewed Khara and three other MDs of the bank, Arijit Basu, CS Shetty and Ashwani Bhatia on August 28. Money Control had reported on that current SBI chief Rajnish Kumar will not get an extension, whose term ended on October 6.

Khara’s ascension to the chairman post comes at a time when the banking industry is facing an unprecedented challenge due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The central bank isn’t immune to the COVID pandemic either.

The seasoned banker joined SBI a probationary officer in 1984 and has experience across all verticals of banking such as Retail Credit, SME and Corporate Credit, deposit mobilisation, international banking operations and branch management.

Khara is known as a general banking specialist within SBI circles. Apart from this, during his stint in overseas expansion wing, Khara was posted at the bank’s Chicago office and was associated with the overseas acquisition of Indian Ocean International Bank Mauritius.

(This is a developing story, please check back for updates)