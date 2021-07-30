DGCA extends ban on international flights till August 31

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has further extended the ban on international flights. As per the earlier announcement, the ban on international commercial flights to and from India was ending on July 31. The ban is now extended till August 31.

However, "international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis," said the circular by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The restriction doesn't apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

Scheduled international passenger flights were suspended in India on March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The aviation authority has extended the ban several times since then.

While domestic flights resumed in May, international travel remained suspended as COVID-19 cases remained at high levels.