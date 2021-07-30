MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for the exciting discussion on role of nutrition, protein in working professionals’ quality of life on July 31, 3pm.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

DGCA extends ban on international flights till August 31

While domestic flights resumed in May, international travel remained suspended as COVID-19 cases remained at high levels.

Moneycontrol News
July 30, 2021 / 01:50 PM IST

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has further extended the ban on international flights. As per the earlier announcement, the ban on international commercial flights to and from India was ending on July 31. The ban is now extended till August 31.

However, "international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis," said the circular by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The restriction doesn't apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

Scheduled international passenger flights were suspended in India on March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The aviation authority has extended the ban several times since then.

While domestic flights resumed in May, international travel remained suspended as COVID-19 cases remained at high levels.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #DGCA #India
first published: Jul 30, 2021 01:34 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.