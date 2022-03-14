English
    Delhi: Under-construction building collapses in Kashmere Gate area; 8 rescued, several feared trapped

    The fire department said it received information about the incident at 5.24 pm, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

    PTI
    March 14, 2022 / 06:58 PM IST
    Representative image

    Eight workers were rescued and several others are feared trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Kashmere Gate area here on Monday, police said. The fire department said it received information about the incident at 5.24 pm, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "Information was received regarding a building collapse at Nicholson Road, Kashmere Gate. Police, fire service and Delhi Disaster Management Authority personnel immediately reached the spot and the rescue operation is underway."

    Three to four workers are feared trapped under the debris, the police said. Further details are awaited. Further details are awaited.

     
    first published: Mar 14, 2022 06:58 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.