    Delhi records minimum temperature of 12.8 degrees Celsius as mercury sees gradual rise

    The capital had on Monday logged a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal and the highest in February in two years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

    PTI
    February 07, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST
    Winter season (File image: Reuters)

    Delhi on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 12.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, with a warm, sunny day predicted ahead.

    The capital had on Monday logged a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal and the highest in February in two years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

    .It was also the first time since 2011 that Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius or above in the first week of February.Normally, the city logs an average maximum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius from February 6 to 9.

    On Sunday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.Strong surface winds are predicted on Tuesday and Wednesday and partly cloudy skies are likely on Thursday and Friday, the weather office said.