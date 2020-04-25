App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2020 08:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt to implement MHA order on opening of shops

A Delhi government official said that non-essential shops will be allowed to open, but not in coronavirus containment zones.

The Delhi government on Saturday decided to implement the Centre's latest guidelines on opening of shops, officials said. A Delhi government official said that non-essential shops will be allowed to open, but not in coronavirus containment zones.

"No activity will be allowed in containment zones," the official said.

Close

Standalone shops and and shops in residential areas will open with social-distancing strictly followed, the official also said.

There are 92 containment zones in the national capital.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 25, 2020 08:15 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Ministry of Home Affairs

