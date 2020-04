Delhi govt to implement MHA order on opening of shops

The Delhi government on Saturday decided to implement the Centre's latest guidelines on opening of shops, officials said. A Delhi government official said that non-essential shops will be allowed to open, but not in coronavirus containment zones.

"No activity will be allowed in containment zones," the official said.

Standalone shops and and shops in residential areas will open with social-distancing strictly followed, the official also said.

There are 92 containment zones in the national capital.

