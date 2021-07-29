MARKET NEWS

Delhi Assembly passes resolution against Rakesh Asthana's appointment as Delhi Police Commissioner

Rakesh Asthana, an IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre, was appointed as the new Delhi Police Commissioner on July 27, just days before his retirement on July 31.

July 29, 2021
The Delhi Assembly on July 29 passed a resolution against Rakesh Asthana's appointment as Delhi Police Commissioner, asking the Ministry of Home Affairs to reverse the appointment.

The resolution was moved by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sanjeev Jha.

Asthana, an IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre, was appointed as the new Delhi Police Commissioner on July 27, just days before his retirement on July 31.

Asthana, 59, is currently the chief of the of the Border Security Force (BSF). He was earlier a special director in the Central Bureau of investigation (CBI).

"It is beyond any reasonable understanding as to why a controversial officer who was removed by this Central Government from the post of Special Director CBI in October 2018 and was not considered fit for the post of CBI director only very recently, is being imposed on Delhi Police. Given the past track record of this officer, there is reasonable apprehension that the Central Government will use him for foisting false cases on political rivals to create a reign of terror in the national capital. Such a controversial individual should not be heading the police force in the country’s national capital," the resolution said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, praised the Centre's decision.
