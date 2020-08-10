Defence Ministry set to ban import of 101 military items: Here’s the full list

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on August 9 said the Defence Ministry is introducing an import embargo on 101 military items beyond the given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production. This, Singh said, was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

This embargo on imports would be progressively implemented between 2020 and 2024.

Singh claimed the decision will offer a “great opportunity” to the Indian defence industry to manufacture these items by using their own design and development capabilities or by adopting the technologies designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to meet the requirements of the armed forces.

The embargo list comprises not only “simple parts”, but also some high-technology weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircraft, Light Combat Helicopters (LCHs) and radars, among others.

Here's the full list of military items facing import ban and the indicative year of their embargo:

S. No. Name of platform/weapon/system/equipment Indicative year - Import embargo 1. 120mm Fin Stabilised Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot (FSAPDS) Mark II Ammunition Dec-20 2. 7.62x51 Sniper Rifle Dec-20 3. Tracked Self Propelled (SP) Gun (155mm x 52 Cal) Dec-20 4. Towed Artillery Gun (155mm x 52 Cal) Dec-20 5. Short Range Surface to Air Missiles (Land variant) Dec-20 6. Shipborne Cruise Missiles Dec-20 7. Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) (Pinaka Variant) Dec-20 8. Simulators Presenting Smart Ranges And Multi-Function Targets Dec-20 9. Battalion Support Weapons Simulators Dec-20 10. Container-based Simulators for Live Fire Training Dec-20 11. Tailor-made Simulators for Counter Insurgency (CI)/Counter Terrorism (CT) based Training Dec-20 12. Force-on-force Live Tactical Simulators / Infantry Weapon Dec-20 13. Tank Simulators (driving, as well as, crew gunnery) Dec-20 14. 155mm/39 Cal Ultra-Light Howitzer Dec-20 15. Successor of Flycatcher & Upgraded Super Fledermaus (USFM) / Air Defence Fire Control Radar (ADFCR) Dec-20 16. Component Level Repair Facility for Tank T-90 Dec-20 17. Shipborne Close in Weapon System Dec-20 18. Bullet Proof Jackets Dec-20 19. Ballistic Helmets Dec-20 20. Missile Destroyers Dec-20 21. Multi-Purpose Vessel Dec-20 22. Offshore Patrol Vessel Dec-20 23. Next Generation Missile Vessels Dec-20 24. Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts Dec-20 25. Water Jet Fast Attack Craft Dec-20 26. Ammunition Barges Dec-20 27. 50ton Bollard - Pull Tugs Dec-20 28. Survey Vessels Dec-20 29. Floating Dock Dec-20 30. Diving Support Vessels Dec-20 31. Pollution Control Vessels Dec-20 32. Anti-Submarine Rocket Launchers Dec-20 33. Shipborne Medium Range Gun Dec-20 34. Torpedo Tube Launcher for Light Weight Torpedoes Dec-20 35. Magneto - Rheological Anti Vibration Mounts Dec-20 36. All variants of Depth Charges Dec-20 37. Shipborne Sonar System for Large Ships Dec-20 38. Hull Mounted Submarine Sonar Dec-20 39. Short Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft Dec-20 40. Anti-Submarine Rocket Dec-20 41. Chaff Rockets Dec-20 42. Chaff Rocket Launcher Dec-20 43. Integrated Ship’s Bridge System Dec-20 44. Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MK I A - Enhanced Indigenised Content Dec-20 45. Light Combat Helicopters Dec-20 46. General Purpose Pre Fragmentation Bombs between 250-500 Kg Dec-20 47. Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) for Transport Aircraft Dec-20 48. Ground Based Mobile ELINT System Dec-20 49. Transport Aircraft (Light) Dec-20 50. GSAT-6 Satellite Terminals Dec-20 51. Aerial Delivery Systems for Transport Aircraft Dec-20 52. Digital Tropo Scatter/LOS Communication System Dec-20 53. Low Level Transportable Radar Dec-20 54. High Power Radar (HPR) Dec-20 55. CBRN Detection & Monitoring System Dec-20 56. CBRN Decontamination & Protection System Dec-20 57. Parachute Tactical Assault (PTA)- G2 Dec-20 58. Dragunov Upgrade System Dec-20 59. PKMG Upgrade System Dec-20 60. Simulators for A Vehicles / B Vehicles Dec-20 61. Simulators for Towed and Self Propelled Guns of Air Defence Dec-20 62. Simulators for Correction of Fire by Observers Dec-20 63. Military trucks of 4x4 and above variants: 12x12, 10x10, 8x8, 6x6 Dec-20 64. Fixed Wing Mini UAVs Dec-20 65. 500 Ton Self Propelled Water Barges Dec-20 66. Software Defined Radio (TAC) for IN Dec-20 67. Next Generation Maritime Mobile Coastal Battery (Long Range) Dec-20 68. Advance Landing Ground Communication Terminals (ALGCTs)for AGLs Dec-20 69. Field Artillery Tractor (FAT) 6X6 for Medium Guns Dec-20

S. No. Name of platform/weapon/system/equipment Indicative year - Import embargo 70 Wheeled Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV) Dec-21 71 Light Machine Gun Dec-21 72 125 mm Fin Stabilised Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot (FSAPDS) New Generation Ammunition Dec-21 73 Assault Rifle 7.62 x 39mm Dec-21 74 30 mm Ammunition for Infantry Fighting Systems Dec-21 75 Mine Fragmentation Dec-21 76 Mine Anti-tank Dec-21 77 Mine Anti-Personnel Blast Dec-21 78 Multipurpose Grenade Dec-21 79 Inertial Navigation System for Ship Application Dec-21 80 Conventional Submarines Dec-21

S. No. Name of platform/weapon/system/equipment Indicative year - Import embargo 81 40mm UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) Dec-22 82 Lightweight Rocket Launcher Dec-22 83 155 mm Artillery Ammunition Dec-22 84 EW Systems Dec-22 85 Material Handling Crane 2.5 to 7.5 Tons (Vehicle Mounted) Dec-23 86 GRAD BM Rocket Dec-23 87 30MM HEI/HET Dec-23 88 ASTRA-MK I Beyond Visual Range Air to Air Missile (BVR AAM) Dec-23 89 EW Suit for MI-17 V5 Dec-23 90 Communication Satellite GSAT-7C Dec-23 91 Satellite GSAT 7R Dec-23 92 Basic Trainer Aircraft (BTA) Dec-23 93 Expendable Aerial Targets Dec-24 94 Small Jet Engines with 120kgf thrust Dec-24 95 Light Low Level Terrain Radar (LLLWR) Dec-24 96 Close in Weapon System (Land based) Dec-24 97 23 mm ZU Ammunitions Dec-24 98 30mm VOG 17 Dec-24 99 Electronic Fuses for Artillery Ammunitions Dec-24 100 Bi- Modular Charge System (BMCS ) Dec-24 101 Long Range – Land Attack Cruise Missile Dec-25

Source: Ministry of Defence, India