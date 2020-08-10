Defence Ministry set to ban import of 101 military items: Here’s the full list

The embargo list not only comprises “simple parts”, but also weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircraft, Light Combat Helicopters and radars, among others.
Union Minister Rajnath Singh on August 9 said the Defence Ministry is introducing an import embargo on 101 military items beyond the given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production. This, Singh said, was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.
This embargo on imports would be progressively implemented between 2020 and 2024.
Singh claimed the decision will offer a “great opportunity” to the Indian defence industry to manufacture these items by using their own design and development capabilities or by adopting the technologies designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to meet the requirements of the armed forces.
The embargo list comprises not only “simple parts”, but also some high-technology weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircraft, Light Combat Helicopters (LCHs) and radars, among others.
Here's the full list of military items facing import ban and the indicative year of their embargo:With effect from December 2020:
|S. No.
|Name of platform/weapon/system/equipment
|Indicative year - Import embargo
|1.
|120mm Fin Stabilised Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot (FSAPDS) Mark II Ammunition
|Dec-20
|2.
|7.62x51 Sniper Rifle
|Dec-20
|3.
|Tracked Self Propelled (SP) Gun (155mm x 52 Cal)
|Dec-20
|4.
|Towed Artillery Gun (155mm x 52 Cal)
|Dec-20
|5.
|Short Range Surface to Air Missiles (Land variant)
|Dec-20
|6.
|Shipborne Cruise Missiles
|Dec-20
|7.
|Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) (Pinaka Variant)
|Dec-20
|8.
|Simulators Presenting Smart Ranges And Multi-Function Targets
|Dec-20
|9.
|Battalion Support Weapons Simulators
|Dec-20
|10.
|Container-based Simulators for Live Fire Training
|Dec-20
|11.
|Tailor-made Simulators for Counter Insurgency (CI)/Counter Terrorism (CT) based Training
|Dec-20
|12.
|Force-on-force Live Tactical Simulators / Infantry Weapon
|Dec-20
|13.
|Tank Simulators (driving, as well as, crew gunnery)
|Dec-20
|14.
|155mm/39 Cal Ultra-Light Howitzer
|Dec-20
|15.
|Successor of Flycatcher & Upgraded Super Fledermaus (USFM) / Air Defence Fire Control Radar (ADFCR)
|Dec-20
|16.
|Component Level Repair Facility for Tank T-90
|Dec-20
|17.
|Shipborne Close in Weapon System
|Dec-20
|18.
|Bullet Proof Jackets
|Dec-20
|19.
|Ballistic Helmets
|Dec-20
|20.
|Missile Destroyers
|Dec-20
|21.
|Multi-Purpose Vessel
|Dec-20
|22.
|Offshore Patrol Vessel
|Dec-20
|23.
|Next Generation Missile Vessels
|Dec-20
|24.
|Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts
|Dec-20
|25.
|Water Jet Fast Attack Craft
|Dec-20
|26.
|Ammunition Barges
|Dec-20
|27.
|50ton Bollard - Pull Tugs
|Dec-20
|28.
|Survey Vessels
|Dec-20
|29.
|Floating Dock
|Dec-20
|30.
|Diving Support Vessels
|Dec-20
|31.
|Pollution Control Vessels
|Dec-20
|32.
|Anti-Submarine Rocket Launchers
|Dec-20
|33.
|Shipborne Medium Range Gun
|Dec-20
|34.
|Torpedo Tube Launcher for Light Weight Torpedoes
|Dec-20
|35.
|Magneto - Rheological Anti Vibration Mounts
|Dec-20
|36.
|All variants of Depth Charges
|Dec-20
|37.
|Shipborne Sonar System for Large Ships
|Dec-20
|38.
|Hull Mounted Submarine Sonar
|Dec-20
|39.
|Short Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft
|Dec-20
|40.
|Anti-Submarine Rocket
|Dec-20
|41.
|Chaff Rockets
|Dec-20
|42.
|Chaff Rocket Launcher
|Dec-20
|43.
|Integrated Ship’s Bridge System
|Dec-20
|44.
|Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MK I A - Enhanced Indigenised Content
|Dec-20
|45.
|Light Combat Helicopters
|Dec-20
|46.
|General Purpose Pre Fragmentation Bombs between 250-500 Kg
|Dec-20
|47.
|Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) for Transport Aircraft
|Dec-20
|48.
|Ground Based Mobile ELINT System
|Dec-20
|49.
|Transport Aircraft (Light)
|Dec-20
|50.
|GSAT-6 Satellite Terminals
|Dec-20
|51.
|Aerial Delivery Systems for Transport Aircraft
|Dec-20
|52.
|Digital Tropo Scatter/LOS Communication System
|Dec-20
|53.
|Low Level Transportable Radar
|Dec-20
|54.
|High Power Radar (HPR)
|Dec-20
|55.
|CBRN Detection & Monitoring System
|Dec-20
|56.
|CBRN Decontamination & Protection System
|Dec-20
|57.
|Parachute Tactical Assault (PTA)- G2
|Dec-20
|58.
|Dragunov Upgrade System
|Dec-20
|59.
|PKMG Upgrade System
|Dec-20
|60.
|Simulators for A Vehicles / B Vehicles
|Dec-20
|61.
|Simulators for Towed and Self Propelled Guns of Air Defence
|Dec-20
|62.
|Simulators for Correction of Fire by Observers
|Dec-20
|63.
|Military trucks of 4x4 and above variants: 12x12, 10x10, 8x8, 6x6
|Dec-20
|64.
|Fixed Wing Mini UAVs
|Dec-20
|65.
|500 Ton Self Propelled Water Barges
|Dec-20
|66.
|Software Defined Radio (TAC) for IN
|Dec-20
|67.
|Next Generation Maritime Mobile Coastal Battery (Long Range)
|Dec-20
|68.
|Advance Landing Ground Communication Terminals (ALGCTs)for AGLs
|Dec-20
|69.
|Field Artillery Tractor (FAT) 6X6 for Medium Guns
|Dec-20
|S. No.
|Name of platform/weapon/system/equipment
|Indicative year - Import embargo
|70
|Wheeled Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV)
|Dec-21
|71
|Light Machine Gun
|Dec-21
|72
|125 mm Fin Stabilised Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot (FSAPDS) New Generation Ammunition
|Dec-21
|73
|Assault Rifle 7.62 x 39mm
|Dec-21
|74
|30 mm Ammunition for Infantry Fighting Systems
|Dec-21
|75
|Mine Fragmentation
|Dec-21
|76
|Mine Anti-tank
|Dec-21
|77
|Mine Anti-Personnel Blast
|Dec-21
|78
|Multipurpose Grenade
|Dec-21
|79
|Inertial Navigation System for Ship Application
|Dec-21
|80
|Conventional Submarines
|Dec-21
|S. No.
|Name of platform/weapon/system/equipment
|Indicative year - Import embargo
|81
|40mm UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher)
|Dec-22
|82
|Lightweight Rocket Launcher
|Dec-22
|83
|155 mm Artillery Ammunition
|Dec-22
|84
|EW Systems
|Dec-22
|85
|Material Handling Crane 2.5 to 7.5 Tons (Vehicle Mounted)
|Dec-23
|86
|GRAD BM Rocket
|Dec-23
|87
|30MM HEI/HET
|Dec-23
|88
|ASTRA-MK I Beyond Visual Range Air to Air Missile (BVR AAM)
|Dec-23
|89
|EW Suit for MI-17 V5
|Dec-23
|90
|Communication Satellite GSAT-7C
|Dec-23
|91
|Satellite GSAT 7R
|Dec-23
|92
|Basic Trainer Aircraft (BTA)
|Dec-23
|93
|Expendable Aerial Targets
|Dec-24
|94
|Small Jet Engines with 120kgf thrust
|Dec-24
|95
|Light Low Level Terrain Radar (LLLWR)
|Dec-24
|96
|Close in Weapon System (Land based)
|Dec-24
|97
|23 mm ZU Ammunitions
|Dec-24
|98
|30mm VOG 17
|Dec-24
|99
|Electronic Fuses for Artillery Ammunitions
|Dec-24
|100
|Bi- Modular Charge System (BMCS )
|Dec-24
|101
|Long Range – Land Attack Cruise Missile
|Dec-25