you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2020 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Defence Ministry set to ban import of 101 military items: Here’s the full list

The embargo list not only comprises “simple parts”, but also weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircraft, Light Combat Helicopters and radars, among others.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on August 9 said the Defence Ministry is introducing an import embargo on 101 military items beyond the given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production. This, Singh said, was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

This embargo on imports would be progressively implemented between 2020 and 2024.

Singh claimed the decision will offer a “great opportunity” to the Indian defence industry to manufacture these items by using their own design and development capabilities or by adopting the technologies designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to meet the requirements of the armed forces.

The embargo list comprises not only “simple parts”, but also some high-technology weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircraft, Light Combat Helicopters (LCHs) and radars, among others.

Here's the full list of military items facing import ban and the indicative year of their embargo:

With effect from December 2020:
S. No.Name of platform/weapon/system/equipmentIndicative year - Import embargo
1.120mm Fin  Stabilised Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot (FSAPDS) Mark II AmmunitionDec-20
2.7.62x51 Sniper RifleDec-20
3.Tracked Self Propelled (SP) Gun (155mm x 52 Cal)Dec-20
4.Towed Artillery Gun (155mm x 52 Cal)Dec-20
5.Short Range Surface to Air Missiles (Land variant)Dec-20
6.Shipborne Cruise MissilesDec-20
7.Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) (Pinaka Variant)Dec-20
8.Simulators Presenting Smart Ranges And Multi-Function TargetsDec-20
9.Battalion Support Weapons SimulatorsDec-20
10.Container-based Simulators for Live Fire TrainingDec-20
11.Tailor-made Simulators for Counter Insurgency (CI)/Counter Terrorism (CT) based TrainingDec-20
12.Force-on-force Live Tactical Simulators / Infantry WeaponDec-20
13.Tank Simulators (driving, as well as, crew gunnery)Dec-20
14.155mm/39 Cal Ultra-Light HowitzerDec-20
15.Successor of Flycatcher & Upgraded Super Fledermaus (USFM) / Air Defence Fire Control Radar (ADFCR)Dec-20
16.Component Level Repair Facility for Tank T-90Dec-20
17.Shipborne Close in Weapon SystemDec-20
18.Bullet Proof JacketsDec-20
19.Ballistic HelmetsDec-20
20.Missile DestroyersDec-20
21.Multi-Purpose VesselDec-20
22.Offshore Patrol VesselDec-20
23.Next Generation Missile VesselsDec-20
24.Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water CraftsDec-20
25.Water Jet Fast Attack CraftDec-20
26.Ammunition BargesDec-20
27.50ton Bollard - Pull TugsDec-20
28.Survey VesselsDec-20
29.Floating DockDec-20
30.Diving Support VesselsDec-20
31.Pollution Control VesselsDec-20
32.Anti-Submarine Rocket LaunchersDec-20
33.Shipborne Medium Range GunDec-20
34.Torpedo Tube Launcher for Light Weight TorpedoesDec-20
35.Magneto - Rheological Anti Vibration MountsDec-20
36.All variants of Depth ChargesDec-20
37.Shipborne Sonar System for Large ShipsDec-20
38.Hull Mounted Submarine SonarDec-20
39.Short Range Maritime Reconnaissance AircraftDec-20
40.Anti-Submarine RocketDec-20
41.Chaff RocketsDec-20
42.Chaff Rocket LauncherDec-20
43.Integrated Ship’s Bridge SystemDec-20
44.Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MK I A - Enhanced Indigenised ContentDec-20
45.Light Combat HelicoptersDec-20
46.General Purpose Pre Fragmentation Bombs between 250-500 KgDec-20
47.Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) for Transport AircraftDec-20
48.Ground Based Mobile ELINT SystemDec-20
49.Transport Aircraft (Light)Dec-20
50.GSAT-6 Satellite TerminalsDec-20
51.Aerial Delivery Systems for Transport AircraftDec-20
52.Digital Tropo Scatter/LOS Communication SystemDec-20
53.Low Level Transportable RadarDec-20
54.High Power Radar (HPR)Dec-20
55.CBRN Detection & Monitoring SystemDec-20
56.CBRN Decontamination & Protection SystemDec-20
57.Parachute Tactical Assault (PTA)- G2Dec-20
58.Dragunov Upgrade SystemDec-20
59.PKMG Upgrade SystemDec-20
60.Simulators for A Vehicles / B VehiclesDec-20
61.Simulators for Towed and Self Propelled Guns of Air DefenceDec-20
62.Simulators for Correction of Fire by ObserversDec-20
63.Military trucks of 4x4 and above variants: 12x12, 10x10, 8x8, 6x6Dec-20
64.Fixed Wing Mini UAVsDec-20
65.500 Ton Self Propelled Water BargesDec-20
66.Software Defined Radio (TAC) for INDec-20
67.Next Generation Maritime Mobile Coastal Battery (Long Range)Dec-20
68.Advance Landing Ground Communication Terminals (ALGCTs)for AGLsDec-20
69.Field Artillery Tractor (FAT) 6X6 for Medium GunsDec-20
With effect from December 2021:
S. No.Name of platform/weapon/system/equipmentIndicative year - Import embargo
70Wheeled Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV)Dec-21
71Light Machine GunDec-21
72125 mm Fin  Stabilised Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot (FSAPDS) New Generation AmmunitionDec-21
73Assault Rifle 7.62 x 39mmDec-21
7430 mm Ammunition for Infantry Fighting SystemsDec-21
75Mine FragmentationDec-21
76Mine Anti-tankDec-21
77Mine Anti-Personnel BlastDec-21
78Multipurpose GrenadeDec-21
79Inertial Navigation System for Ship ApplicationDec-21
80Conventional SubmarinesDec-21
With effect from December 2022 and beyond:
S. No.Name of platform/weapon/system/equipmentIndicative year - Import embargo
8140mm UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher)Dec-22
82Lightweight Rocket LauncherDec-22
83155 mm Artillery AmmunitionDec-22
84EW SystemsDec-22
85Material Handling Crane 2.5 to 7.5 Tons (Vehicle Mounted)Dec-23
86GRAD BM RocketDec-23
8730MM HEI/HETDec-23
88 ASTRA-MK I Beyond Visual Range Air to Air Missile (BVR AAM)Dec-23
89EW Suit for MI-17 V5Dec-23
90Communication Satellite GSAT-7CDec-23
91Satellite GSAT 7RDec-23
92Basic Trainer Aircraft (BTA)Dec-23
93Expendable Aerial TargetsDec-24
94Small Jet Engines with 120kgf thrustDec-24
95Light Low Level Terrain Radar (LLLWR)Dec-24
96Close in Weapon System  (Land based)Dec-24
9723 mm ZU AmmunitionsDec-24
9830mm VOG 17Dec-24
99Electronic Fuses for Artillery AmmunitionsDec-24
100Bi- Modular Charge System (BMCS )Dec-24
101Long Range – Land Attack Cruise MissileDec-25
Source: Ministry of Defence, India
First Published on Aug 9, 2020 11:34 am

tags #Atmanirbhar Bharat #Business #Current Affairs #defence #India #Rajnath Singh

