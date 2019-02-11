App
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2019 01:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Decks clear for Metro Rail in Agra

Following clearance from the Public Investment Board (PIB) last week, the Yogi Adityanath government has allocated Rs 175 crore for the Metro project in Agra, which has long been struggling with poor and inadequate means of public transport.

Following clearance from the Public Investment Board (PIB) last week, the Yogi Adityanath government has allocated Rs 175 crore for the Metro project in Agra, which has long been struggling with poor and inadequate means of public transport.

District officials say the city has grown in size and population.

The demand for an efficient transport system has now been met, though the project will take at least five years, secretary of Agra Development Foundation, KC Jain, said.

The proposed Metro network will be around 30 km and will run on two routes.
First Published on Feb 10, 2019 04:55 pm

tags #Agra #Current Affairs #India #metro rail

