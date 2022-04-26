Customer sends Ola Electric takedown notice after company makes telemetry data public

Ola | Representative image

“For 10 days, the scooter was with you (Ola Electric). How do I know the data of the scooter was not tampered with during that period? Where is the opportunity to challenge this data? If this was done in my presence — like if they opened the scooter and investigated in front of me — I would not have questioned the legitimacy of the data,” Reetam Singh, an Ola Electric customer from Guwahati, who recently met with an accident while riding the vehicle, told Moneycontrol.

His comments come in response to a public statement put out by Ola Electric regarding his driving pattern on the night precisely at the point at which he met with the accident.

The statement included telemetry data of Singh’s vehicle and now, Balwant Singh, Reetam’s father, has sent a takedown notice to Ola Electric alleging that by publishing the telemetry data on social media platforms, the company has breached privacy laws. He has warned legal action if Ola Electric does not comply.



My notice to @OlaElectric to immediately take down my telemetry data which they have published in public without my consent violating privacy laws & the graphs whose authenticity has not been verified by me/ law agencies. Failure to do so, I will take legal action against @bhash pic.twitter.com/9r3yF6zYOx

— BALWANT SINGH (@BALWANT1962) April 23, 2022

“Ola and I signed an agreement to share data only for private access. The posting of telemetry data online is a breach of privacy agreement between me, the user and Ola Electric, the seller,” Balwant Singh said in the notice. “I had categorically requested you via tweets to provide the data via email only. But you failed to provide me the same via email but chose to make my data public. Also the data was extracted not in my presence whereby I question the authenticity of the claims,” he added.

The issue dates back to March 26, when late at night, Reetam Singh, a lawyer by profession, was riding his father’s brand new Ola S1 Pro at the Khanapara Highway in Guwahati in Assam. He claimed that he was driving at around 60 kmph, and when he spotted a bumper on the road, he applied brakes on the vehicle. However, he alleged that the brakes of the scooter instead increased the speed of the vehicle and then he lost control.

“When the speed increased and went over the bumper, it was airborne for a few seconds. When it hit the ground, the bike toppled. It then skidded for 20-30 metres before stopping at a divider,” Singh said. What followed was not just the physical trauma of a broken left hand and 16 stitches on the right hand of the 29-year-old, but also the beginning of a long tussle with Ola Electric regarding what actually transpired.

After a few weeks, it was regarding the apparent lack of safety of the vehicle and the post-accident response from Ola Electric that Balwant Singh, Reetam’s father, took to social media to air his concerns.



@bhash @OlaElectric I had purchased new Ola S1 Pro. On 26th March 2022 my son had an accident due to fault in regenerative breaking where on speed breaker instead of slowing, the scooter accelerated sending so much torque that he had an accident (1/n) pic.twitter.com/ghVXSwqJ3T — BALWANT SINGH (@BALWANT1962) April 15, 2022



Singh in his now-viral tweets said that on April 11, an Ola Electric executive contacted him after he had raised an issue regarding the alleged faulty brakes of the vehicle. “Once they picked up the vehicle on April 11, for 10 days, the vehicle was at their workshop. Neither were we asked to come over there, nor was anything informed to us regarding the tests that were taken up on the vehicle,” Reetam Singh said over a telephonic call to Moneycontrol.

Singh said that Ola Electric returned the vehicle on April 21. “I had asked them to show me a receipt of the vehicle which showed what repairs they did – to which they said, throttle, brakes have been changed. I had also asked them to send me the investigation report formally over email, to which the Ola Electric representative said that it was proprietary data of Ola and that it cannot be shared,” he said.



Several mishaps involving Electric Two Wheelers have come to light in last two months. It is most unfortunate that some people have lost their lives and several have been injured in these incidents.

— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) April 21, 2022

It is important to point out that it was after this post and following several similar posts of faulty electronic vehicles that the Union Minister of Transport Nitin Gadkari, on April 21, announced that the government was constituting an Expert committee to enquire into these incidents and based on reports, it would issue necessary orders on companies.

Ola’s response

A day after Gadkari’s announcement, Ola Electric came out with a clarification regarding the Guwahati incident, which since then has evoked mixed reactions from various stakeholders.



Our statement on the Guwahati scooter accident pic.twitter.com/LbwDLXNh3P — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) April 22, 2022

Ola Electric in their statement did not address any concerns regarding faulty braking but instead, with telemetry data such as speed of the vehicle, indicated that Singh was overspeeding and “that he braked in panic, thereby losing control of the vehicle”.

Ola Electric, which tracks vehicle sensor data in real-time in its cloud, showed speed data for 30 minutes till the time of the accident. “Section 1: 23:46:46 - 23.52.42): this rider rode at high speeds in Hyper mode, reaching a top speed of 115 kmph and travelling 7 km,” said Ola Electric in the statement.

“Section 2 (23:56:21 - 23:59:46): The rider rode in Hyper mode again, reaching a top speed of 115 kmph and travelling 4 km,” it added.

“Section 3 (00:08:51 - 00.09:41): At 00.08:51, the rider again started riding aggressively on Hyper mode, reaching 95 kmph,” it added. In another graph, Ola Electric also showed that at Section 3, Reetam had allegedly applied all three brakes together, brought speed down from 80 to 0 kmph within 3 seconds, and which ultimately became the major reason for the accident.

However, Singh does not agree with the data. “The numbers don't make sense. My claim has been that I was driving at 60 kmph speed, and when I applied the brakes the speed increased from 60 kmph to 85 kmph and then it decreased. Later in the graph, they also showed that it went from 85-0 kmph in 3 seconds. How is that possible? A sports car would have similar braking. And would I be alive if indeed the scooter went from 85-0 kmph in 3 seconds? Singh said.

The concerns regarding Ola’s response

While many appreciated Ola Electric’s response hailing the ‘transparency’ of connected vehicles and the usage of data in proving a point, for many it was a privacy concern. The fact that connected vehicles like EVs collect a lot of user data is not new, and it's not something that is just limited to Ola Electric. However, it is something that many customers are not aware of.

In fact, when asked, Singh said, “I had no idea that they were collecting my data.” But, whether Singh was in the know or not, his father Balwant Singh by default had agreed to the Ola Electric’s privacy policy when he bought the vehicle. And indeed, Ola Electric’s privacy policy does allow such collection of data.

“To further improve your Product and safety, to facilitate the (helpdesk) servicing of your Product and to give you insight on your driving behaviour, we will collect certain telematics data from the vehicle. This may include personal information, such as vehicle identification number, and other device-related information, such as performance, usage, operation, condition of your vehicle, etc. We collect such information either in person (such as during a service appointment), or via remote access or through App,” said Ola Electric’s privacy policy.

It is not just the collection of data, but Ola Electric’s privacy policy that allows for ‘disclosure’ of such data. “We may also disclose personal information if we determine in good faith that disclosure is necessary to protect our rights, resolve legal conflict, enforce our terms and conditions, investigate fraud or protect our users,” Ola Electric’s policy said.

However, it does not specify where the data will be disclosed. It is also important to point out that Ola Electric’s policy page does not provide timestamps to any updates that they may have taken up.

“In my opinion, the company is not doing anything wrong. What the company has shared is not personal data, but data pertaining to the device of the scooter. I think the company is within their rights to share the data on a public platform when the allegations that were levelled against the company were also on a public platform. If the person in question had directly gone to the court, then this could have been avoided,” - Siddharth Jain, Co-Founding Partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors said.

What about data integrity?

“Ola Electric is publishing the data in a processed format. Would the consumers also have access to the same raw data, so that they will be able to commission an independent verifier to arrive at a conclusion? For the moment, what we have in public is visualised data from the company that says that they are not at fault. There is a conflict of interest here. It is in their interest to say that they are not at fault. How are you going to prove that you did not tamper with the data? How did you maintain data integrity?” Sankarshan Mukhopadhyay, technologist and contributor at Privacy Mode of Hasgeek told Moneycontrol.

Cybersecurity expert Anand Venkatanarayanan pointed out that in criminal cases when police or other law enforcement officials seize an electronic device like computers or smartphones, they have to give the accused or the suspect a panchnama.

A panchnama for an electronic device would contain a copy of the image of the device along with its hash value. “This hash value is absolutely necessary to prove the sanctity of the data and to prove that it has not been tampered with,” Venkatanarayanan said. “If the police don’t give that, in court of law it will be inadmissible by evidence,” he added.

In this case, Venkatanarayanan pointed out, there was no way to know whether the integrity of the data was maintained. We reached out to Ola Electric with a series of questions on the issue of data ownership of Ola Electric, and also on the integrity of the data that was published in their statement. We will update the article when we receive a response.

Are we looking at electric vehicles the right way?

“EV is fundamentally different from petrol vehicles. One has to understand that they are not riding a vehicle. They are driving a computer which has wheels. Every EV product that is going to come into the market from now on is basically a computer on wheels,” Venkatanarayanan said.

“Once one understands that, all the questions that one may ask for say an Android phone will apply to an EV vehicle. For instance, is there a vulnerability in the software? Every time when the software is being upgraded, what is the new stuff that is going inside the system? Where is my data being stored?” he pointed out.

Thus it's necessary for customers to be more aware of the data collection and sharing practices of connected vehicles. “What data are you collecting? How are you collecting? How long are you storing? What are you going to do with it? And do I even get a say in all of this?,” Mukhopadhyay said, pointing out the facets of data collection that EV customers should be aware of.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes