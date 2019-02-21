App
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 08:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

Crown Prince orders release of 850 Indian prisoners from Saudi jails on PM Modi's request

After the talks, it was also announced that India has decided to extend e-Visa facility to Saudi nationals.

Saudi Arabis' Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on February 20 ordered the release of 850 Indian prisoners lodged in his country's jails on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's request as the two leaders held extensive talks here, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

In an important development, Saudi Arabia also joined the International Solar Alliance, a move welcomed by the prime minister, MEA officials said.

Both sides noted the potential of cooperation in the renewable energy sector, not only in investment but also in research and development, a joint statement issued after the talks said.

In another significant move, Saudi Arabia has also agreed to resolve issues relating to Indian workers who are currently stranded in the kingdom due to the closure of a foreign company, T S Tirumurti, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the MEA, said.
tags #India #Politics #Saudi Arabia #world

