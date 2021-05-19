COVID lockdown extension in Maharashtra? Here's what Aaditya Thackeray has to say

Aaditya Thackeray (Image: Twitter/@AUThackeray)

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said it is too early to say anything about extension of COVID-related restrictions in the state.

He told CNBC-TV18 that the only factor that will decide extension of restrictions in Maharashtra is the number of COVID-19 cases.

The state is currently in a lockdown till May 31 to curb the spread of infections.

Maharashtra registered 28,438 new COVID-19 cases and 679 deaths in a 24-hour period, according to the daily update on May 18. This is much lower than the state's second wave peak in April, when it recorded over 60,000 cases for a few days.

Maharashtra is the most-affected Indian state during the pandemic, with a cumulative COVID-19 tally of over 54 lakh cases and more than 83,000 deaths.