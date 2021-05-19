MARKET NEWS

COVID lockdown extension in Maharashtra? Here's what Aaditya Thackeray has to say

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said that the only factor that will decide extension of restrictions in the state is the number of COVID-19 cases.

Moneycontrol News
May 19, 2021 / 12:03 PM IST
Aaditya Thackeray (Image: Twitter/@AUThackeray)

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said it is too early to say anything about extension of COVID-related restrictions in the state.

He told CNBC-TV18 that the only factor that will decide extension of restrictions in Maharashtra is the number of COVID-19 cases.

The state is currently in a lockdown till May 31 to curb the spread of infections.

Maharashtra registered 28,438 new COVID-19 cases and 679 deaths in a 24-hour period, according to the daily update on May 18. This is much lower than the state's second wave peak in April, when it recorded over 60,000 cases for a few days.

Maharashtra is the most-affected Indian state during the pandemic, with a cumulative COVID-19 tally of over 54 lakh cases and more than 83,000 deaths.
TAGS: #Aaditya Thackeray #coronavirus #Maharashtra #Mumbai lockdown
first published: May 19, 2021 11:10 am

