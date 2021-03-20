English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 curbs to continue in Nagpur till March 31 with relaxations

Strict curbs have been imposed in the district from March 15 to 21, following a surge in COVID-19 infections.

PTI
March 20, 2021 / 05:12 PM IST
(Representative image: Reuters)

(Representative image: Reuters)

Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut on Saturday said curbs imposed in Nagpur district amid the rise in COVID-19 cases will continue March 31, but with some relaxations.

Strict curbs have been imposed in the district from March 15 to 21, following a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Raut, who is the district guardian minister, held a review meeting with district officials to assess the situation. The restrictions, which have been imposed in the district, will continue till March 31 with partial relaxations, the minister said.

He further informed that a separate standard operating procedure will be issued for the festival of Holi, which will be observed on March 28-29. Shops selling essential commodities will be permitted to operate till 4 pm as opposed to the earlier timing of 1 pm, while restaurants and eateries, which had been ordered to remain shut, can function till 7 pm, the minister said. Food delivery services will be allowed till 11 pm, he said.

The police department has been directed to take action against violators, the minister added.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show
Nagpur recorded 3,235 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the count of infections to 1,85,787.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #India #Nagpur
first published: Mar 20, 2021 05:12 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.