Country''s first floating jetty inaugurated in Goa

Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday inaugurated the country's first floating jetty here and an immigration facility at a cruise terminal in Vasco.

The jetty is located in the state port department's premises on the banks of Mandovi river.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar were present on the occasion.

"This floating jetty is the first such facility in the country. It is made of cement concrete. It will boost inland waterways. They are environment friendly and can be built in a short time. Three more will be built in Goa," Mandaviya said.

The Union minister said the immigration counter at the cruise terminal in Mormugao Port will help foreign nationals who arrive on cruise ships.

The state receives 45 international cruises annually in addition to domestic cruise boats.

He said the Sawant government has demanded that the cruise terminal be expanded and the Centre was scouting for additional land for this.

The state will also get a ropeway connecting two tourist places, he added.