MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
January 09, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST

Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | PM Modi to chair COVID-19 review meeting at 4:30 today

Coronavirus India Omicron LIVE Updates: India logged 552 new cases of Omicron, taking the total tally of such infections to 3,623 across 27 states and UTs so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday

Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | India logged 552 new cases of Omicron, taking the total tally of such infections to 3,623 across 27 states and UTs so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. Out of the total Omicron cases, 1,409 people have migrated or recovered. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,009 cases followed by Delhi at 513, Karnataka

441, Rajasthan 373, Kerala 333 and Gujarat 204.

A total of 1,59,632 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, the highest in 224 days, while the active cases increased to 5,90,611, the highest in around 197 days, according to the data updated at 8 am. The death toll climbed to 4,83,790 with 327 fresh fatalities.

Daily COVID-19 cases in country highest in 224 days - a total of 1,65,553 infections were reported on May 29 last year.

The active cases comprise 1.66 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 96.98 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 1,18,442 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
  • January 09, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST

    Coronavirus India Updates: Bihar police lodge complaint against man claiming he took 11 doses of COVID-19 vaccine
    The police in Bihar have lodged an FIR against Brahamdev Mandal for claiming that he has taken 11 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, ANI reported on January 9. Primary Health Care (PHC) Puraini had registered a complaint against Mandal and the investigation is underway, as per the Puraini SHO. 
    A resident of the Puraini area of Madhepura district in Bihar, 84-year-old Mandal claimed he has taken 11 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Telling ANI on January 6: "I never fell ill since I started taking the vaccine and my health has started to improve." 
    In response to this claim, Dr Amarendra Pratap Shahi, Civil Surgeon, Madhepura had said, "whether his claims are true or false is a matter of investigation. We will check the hospital records and take action against the persons involved in the matter if his claims are found to be true."

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 09, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates: UK COVID-19 death toll exceeds 150,000 after Omicron surge
    The United Kingdom's official death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic rose above 150,000 on Saturday, government figures showed, following a record wave of cases caused by the Omicron variant. Some 313 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test were reported on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities on this measure to 150,057. A broader but less timely measure of deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate - which includes deaths early in the pandemic when testing was limited - stood at 173,248 as of the last data on December 24.
    "Coronavirus has taken a terrible toll on our country and today the number of deaths recorded has reached 150,000. Our way out of this pandemic is for everyone to get their booster or their first or second dose if they haven't yet," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement. Britain has seen a surge of cases linked to the Omicron coronavirus variant in recent weeks, though death rates have been lower than during previous infection waves. Read full here

  • January 09, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus India Updates: PM Modi to chair COVID-19 review meeting at 4:30 today
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to chair a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country on January 9 afternoon, news agency ANI said quoting government sources. The meeting scheduled at 4.30 pm, comes a day after Election Commission of India announced the schedule of assembly elections in five states to be held in February-March.
    The country is witnessing an alarming surge in COVID-19 infections with emergence of COVID-19 variant. On January 9, the country registered a single-day surge of 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally of infections to 3.55 crore, which includes 3,623 cases of Omicron variant reported across 27 states and Union territories so far. Read here

  • January 09, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

    Coronavirus India Updates: Daily COVID-19 cases in country highest in 224 days
    India logged 552 new cases of Omicron, taking the total tally of such infections to 3,623 across 27 states and UTs so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. Out of the total Omicron cases, 1,409 people have migrated or recovered. Maharashtra recorded  the maximum number of 1,009 cases followed by  Delhi at 513, Karnataka 441, Rajasthan 373, Kerala 333 and Gujarat 204.
    A total of 1,59,632 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, the highest in 224 days, while the active cases increased to 5,90,611, the highest in around 197 days, according to the data updated at 8 am. The death toll climbed to 4,83,790 with 327 fresh fatalities.
    Daily COVID-19 cases in country highest in 224 days - a total of 1,65,553 infections were reported on May 29 last year.  
    The  active cases comprise 1.66 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 96.98  per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 1,18,442 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 09, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

    Coronavirus India Update: Night curfew in Maharashtra from January 10; schools, colleges, gyms shut
    In view of the steep surge in the COVID-19 caseload, the Maharashtra government on January 8 announced fresh pandemic-related curbs. The state will remain under a night curfew from January 10 onwards, and schools, colleges, and other educational institutes will remain shut till at least February 15. 
    Swimming pools, gyms, spas, beauty salons, zoos, museums, and entertainment parks will remain closed till further orders, as per the order issued by the state government. 
    During the night curfew hours - from 11 pm to 5 am - only essential and emergency services would be permitted. From 5 am to 11 pm onwards, movement in a group of more than five persons would remain prohibited, the order added.
    Hair-cutting salons, shopping malls, and market complexes are allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity, under strict COVID-19 safety protocol.
    Restaurants and other eateries are allowed to remain open from 8 am to 10 pm, but the seating capacity should be capped at 50 percent at any given time, according to the government order. Only fully vaccinated persons would be allowed in-person dining, it added.
    Government offices will remain open, but no visitors will be allowed except for "those with explicit and written permission from Heads of Offices", the order said.
    Private offices, while being permitted to operate, have been advised to cap their in-office strength to 50 percent. "It is advised that not more than 50% working capacity is reached and for this, the management may consider flexible hours for employees," it said.
    For marriages, as well as social, religious, and cultural gatherings, a cap of 50 persons would be imposed, the order noted. For funerals and last rites, the maximum permissible limit of attendees was stated as 20 persons.
    Cinema halls and theatres can operate till 10 pm, with a maximum seating capacity of 50 percent. Only fully vaccinated visitors should be granted entry, the order noted.
    For domestic travel, the Maharashtra government has made it mandatory for those arriving from outside the state to produce their double vaccination certificate, or a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours from the time of arrival. The restriction will apply for passengers arriving through air, rail, and road routes, the order said. Read here

  • January 09, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

    Coronavirus India Update: Schedule your 3rd COVID dose on CoWIN; vaccination begins tomorrow
    The feature to book online slots for a "precautionary dose" of COVID-19 vaccine, through the government's CoWIN platform, was enabled on January 8. The precautionary dose, which will be the third dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, will be administered from January 10 onwards.
    "The feature for online appointments for Precaution Dose for HCWs/FLWs and Citizens (60+) is now live on Co-WIN. To book an appointment, please visit http://cowin.gov.in," tweeted IAS officer Vikas Sheel, who is the Mission Director of Centre's National Health Mission.
    As per the details shared by the government last month, all frontline and healthcare workers, along with the 60-plus population with comorbidities will be eligible for the additional jab. However, a minimum time period of 39 weeks should have lapsed since the date when the second dose was administered to them. Those eligible for the precautionary dose are not required to register themselves again on the CoWIN portal or app, the Union health ministry clarified earlier in the day. They can either use the platform to book vaccination slots, or directly walk in at the vaccination centres to receive the jab. Read more here

  • January 09, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

    Coronavirus India Updates: India records 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours
    India had recorded 159,632 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry update on January 9. The country's India's active caseload currently stands at 590,611. Of these, Omicron cases number at 3,623. Here, Maharashtra has most cases with 1009, followed by Delhi (513), Karnataka (441), Rajasthan (373) and Kerala (333). Gujarat (204), Tamil Nadu (185), Haryana (123), Telangana (123) and Uttar Pradesh (113) round off the top 10 most affected by Omicron states.
    Meanwhile, there were 40,863 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 34,453,603 (3.44 crore). Thus, active cases stand at 1.66 percent, while the recovery rate currently is at 96.98 percent. The daily positivity rate is at 10.21 percent and the weekly positivity rate is 6.77 percent. 
    On inoculation from, 151.58 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far across India. Total tests conducted so far number 69 crore. 

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 09, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST

    Omicron LIVE Updates: Registration for precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine begins on CoWIN portal from Jan 8, vaccines to be administered from Jan 10 
    Registration for the 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidities started on the CoWIN portal on Saturday evening (January 8). The exercise of administering the precaution dose to these category of beneficiaries will begin from January 10.
    Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), Vikas Sheel on Saturday said in a tweet, "The feature for online appointments for precaution dose for HCWs/FLWs and Citizens (60+) is now live on Co-WIN. To book an appointment, please visit http://cowin.gov.in"
    There is no need for new registration of those taking the precautionary dose and they can directly take an appointment from Saturday or walk-in, the Union Health Ministry had said. All people aged 60 years and above with co-morbidities will not be required to produce or submit any certificate from their doctor at the time of administration of the precaution dose, the Centre informed states and UTs recently. Such people are expected to obtain the advice of their doctor before deciding to avail of the precaution dose or third dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
    In a letter to states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the personnel to be deployed for election duty in poll-bound states will also be included in the category of FLWs. Eligibility of such beneficiaries for the precaution dose will be based on the date of administration of the second dose as recorded in the Co-WIN system (completion of 9 months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of second dose), according to the guidelines issued by the ministry.
    CoWIN will send reminder messages to all those eligible for the precaution dose and the dose will be reflected in the digital vaccination certificates. (PTI) 

  • January 09, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST

    Chennai on lockdown today ##Coronavirus India Update: Chennai lockdown on January 9

    Tamil Nadu's capital city Chennai observed a complete lockdown on January 9 in view of rising number of COVID-19 cases
    Below are some visuals (tweet/photo source: ANI)

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.