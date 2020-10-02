Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 02, 2020 08:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Odisha’s COVID-19 tally rises to 2.2 lakh
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 63.1 lakh.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 193rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 63,12,584 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 98,678 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 83.5 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3.41 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10.15 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Donald Trump says he has been tested for COVID-19 after close advisor Hope Hicks tested positive
Hope Hicks, a top adviser to US President Donald Trump, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing symptoms. Hicks travels regularly with the president on Air Force One and, along with other senior aides, accompanied him to Ohio for the presidential debate.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Amazon says nearly 20,000 workers tested positive for COVID-19
Amazon has said that nearly 20,000 of its workers have tested positive or been presumed positive for COVID-19 so far. But the online retail behemoth, revealing the data for the first time, said that the infection rate of its employees was well below that seen in the general US population.
The e-commerce giant said in a corporate blog yesterday that it had examined data from March 1 to September 19 on 1.37 million workers at Amazon and Whole Foods Market across the US.
Read more here
Coronavirus in Kerala LIVE updates | Once a 'model state', Kerala’s COVID-19 situation is now critical
Five months after Kerala earned praise from the international community for flattening the COVID-19 curve successfully, the state finds itself among those with the maximum COVID-19 case load now.
Yesterday, Kerala reported 8,135 new COVID-19 cases, 2,828 recoveries, and 29 COVID-19 deaths, taking total number of active cases to 72,339. The state’s overall tally now stands over 1.96 lakh, including 742 deaths and more than 1.28 lakh recoveries.
Read the full story here
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE updates | Odisha reports highest one-day recovery of 4,380 COVID patients
Odisha has registered its highest single-day recovery of 4,380 COVID-19 patients, taking the number of cured people to 1.9 lakh, a health department official said. The recovery rate in the state now is 85.33 percent.
A record 17 people died due to COVID-19 in the state yesterday, taking the number of fatalities to 859. About 3,615 new cases pushed the state’s overall case the tally to 2.22 lakh. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 63,12,584. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 52,73,201 patients have recovered, 98,678 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 9,40,705. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 3.41 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 10.15 lakh.
With over 72.60 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Colombia.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina and South Africa are rising rapidly.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. Today is the 193rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 5.0’ has begun. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.