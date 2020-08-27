Live now
Aug 27, 2020
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Over 75,700 COVID-19 cases, 1,023 deaths reported in 24 hours
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 33.1 lakh.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 157th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 33,10,234 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 60,472 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 76.2 percent. 'Unlock 3.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.40 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 8.20 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Over 3.8 crore samples tested for COVID-19 so far: ICMR
India’s 5 worst-affected states: Latest numbers
75,760 COVID-19 cases, 1,023 deaths reported in 24 hours
Over 7.2 lakh active cases, 25.2 lakh recoveries: Health Ministry
COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 60,472
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rise to 33,10,234
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 3,85,76,510 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till yesterday (August 26). Of these, 9,24,998 were tested yesterday.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | India’s 5 worst-affected states:
Maharashtra: 7,18,711 (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)
Tamil Nadu: 3,97,261
Andhra Pradesh: 3,82,469
Karnataka: 3,00,406
Uttar Pradesh: 2,03,028
(Source: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 9.30 am on August 27)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | As many as 75,760 new COVID-19 cases and 1,023 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 76.2 percent.
This is the highest single-day spike in cases.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 7,25,991. As many as 25,23,771 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 60,472, the Union Health Ministry has said.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 33,10,234, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | China reports eight new COVID-19 cases
China has reported eight new COVID-19 cases in the mainland as of yesterday, down from 15 a day earlier, the country's health authority said. All of the new cases were imported infections, which involve travellers from overseas, marking the 11th consecutive day of no locally transmitted infections reported.
China also reported 19 new asymptomatic infections, compared with 14 a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections for mainland China now stands at 85,004, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634. China does not count asymptomatic patients. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus LIVE updates | The novel coronavirus may infect anyone, young or old, but older men are up to twice as likely to become severely sick and to die as women of the same age. Why?
This is because women produce a more powerful immune response against the virus than men, a new study has found.
Read: Why does the coronavirus hit men harder? A new clue
Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh LIVE updates | Two more succumb to COVID-19 in Himachal; infection tally at 5,322
Himachal Pradesh recorded 167 fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday, raising the infection tally to 5,322, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 31 with two more fatalities.
The total number of active cases in the state stands at 1,428, Shimla Additional Chief Secretary (Health) RD Dhiman said. Of the latest fatalities, one each was reported from Kangra and Chamba districts. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus LIVE updates | South Korea reports 441 new COVID-19 cases, most since March
South Korea reported 441 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, the most daily infections since early March when the country had the first large outbreak, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said.
Some 434 of the new cases were locally transmitted, bringing the total tally to 18,706 infections, with 313 deaths. (Input from Reuters)