Jul 22, 2020 08:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Delhi’s COVID-19 tally reaches 1.25 lakh

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 11.5 lakh. India's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 62.7 percent.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 120th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 11,55,191 cases, which includes more than 28,084 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at 62.7 percent.

Globally, there have been over 1.48 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 6.1 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
  • July 22, 2020 08:14 AM IST

    Coronavirus in US LIVE updates | Trump says virus in US will get worse before it gets better

    President Donald Trump warned that the “nasty horrible” coronavirus will get worse in the United States before it gets better. But he also tried to paint a rosy picture of efforts with governors to conquer the disease that has claimed more than 1.4 lakh American lives in just five months.

    Read more here

  • July 22, 2020 07:57 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | Thane district's COVID-19 count now 70,513, death toll 1,967

    An addition of 1,323 cases yesterday took the COVID-19 count in Maharashtra’s Thane district past the 70,000-mark to 70,513. The death toll swelled by 40 during the day to touch 1,967, an official said.

    Kalyan led the list of new cases with 268 people testing positive, followed by 254 in Navi Mumbai, he said.

    Read more here

  • July 22, 2020 07:44 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Bihar LIVE updates | Central team flags possible surge in cases in Bihar in days to come

    With the number of COVID-19 cases in Bihar on the rise, a three-member team of Central officials has alerted that there is a possibility of a further rise in cases in the state in the days to come.

    The Central team, led by Health Secretary Lav Agarwal, had visited different parts of the state and containment zones on July 19 and July 20.

    Read more here

  • July 22, 2020 07:33 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Telangana LIVE updates | Seven deaths, 1,430 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

    The rise in COVID-19 cases continued in Telangana yesterday, with 1,430 infections and seven deaths being reported, taking the tally of in the state to 47,705 and fatalities to 429.

    A state government bulletin said 36,385 people (76 percent) have recovered so far, while 10,891were under treatment. (Input from PTI)

  • July 22, 2020 07:24 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | With over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, Delhi’s tally reaches 1.25 lakh

    Delhi recorded 1,349 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.25 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,690, authorities said.

    The death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,690 and the total number of cases mounted to 1.25 lakh.

    According to the bulletin, 1.06 lakh patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. (Input from PTI)

  • July 22, 2020 06:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 11,55,191. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.

    While 7,24,577 patients have recovered, 28,084 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 4,02,529. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the worst-affected.

  • July 22, 2020 06:48 AM IST

    While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world.

    Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.

  • July 22, 2020 06:48 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 1.48 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 6.1 lakh.

    With over 38.5 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.

  • July 22, 2020 06:45 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 120th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 2.0’ is underway. However, many states have extended the lockdown period.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

