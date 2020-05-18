App
May 18, 2020 07:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus India News LIVE: Known COVID-19 cases near 91,000-mark; death toll in Delhi at 148

Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 90,927.

Today is the fifty-fifth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, mean to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown has been extended toll May 31. Many restrictions have been eased, especially in non-containment zones, according to the new guidelines.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 90,927. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 2,872. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.

Globally, there have been over 47.1 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 3.15 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, Brazil and Spain are the most-affected countries. Catch the latest updates here:
  • May 18, 2020 07:19 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | COVID-19 cases in Assam touch 100-mark as nine people test positive

    Nine people, including a nine-year-old boy, tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam as the state's total number of cases touched the 100-mark, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

    There are 55 active cases in Assam at present. While two persons have died and two have migrated out of the state, 41 have recovered, he said.

  • May 18, 2020 07:13 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | The government has said any individual who violates the lockdown measures is liable to be proceeded under sections 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005. But, what does it entail?

    Read here: What are the penalties for violating lockdown measures?

  • May 18, 2020 07:09 AM IST

    The Centre extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also announced a new set of guidelines for the fourth phase of lockdown.

    India has been under lockdown since March 24 and this will be the fourth phase. However, there was a considerable easing of restrictions this time.

    Read | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: All your questions answered

    Also read: What is allowed and what isn’t

  • May 18, 2020 07:04 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | COVID-19 death toll in national capital nears 150; total cases 9,755

    Delhi reported 19 coronavirus deaths yesterday and 422 fresh cases, taking the total to 148 fatalities and 9,755 cases, authorities said.

  • May 18, 2020 06:53 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 90,927. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.

    While 34,109 patients have recovered, 2,872 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 53,946. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the worst-affected.

  • May 18, 2020 06:51 AM IST

    While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey, Peru and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.

  • May 18, 2020 06:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 47.1 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 3.15 lakh.

    With over 14.8 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Russia, the United Kingdom, Brazil and Spain.

  • May 18, 2020 06:49 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Governments across the world have imposed strict restrictions to help curb the spread of the virus.

    Today is the fifty-fifth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has now been extended till May 31. Many restrictions have been eased, especially in containment zones. Phase 2 of India’s massive exercise to repatriate lakhs of Indians stranded abroad is underway. Indian Railways has started some special passenger train services.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

