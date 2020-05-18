Coronavirus India News LIVE: Known COVID-19 cases near 91,000-mark; death toll in Delhi at 148

Today is the fifty-fifth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, mean to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown has been extended toll May 31. Many restrictions have been eased, especially in non-containment zones, according to the new guidelines.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 90,927. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 2,872. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.

Globally, there have been over 47.1 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 3.15 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, Brazil and Spain are the most-affected countries.