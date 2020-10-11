‘Conspiracy to topple Andhra Pradesh government’: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy writes to CJI

In an unprecedented move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde levelling serious allegations against Supreme Court Justice NV Ramana, who is the next in line to become the CJI.

He claimed that attempts are being made to topple the state government. "The institution of the high court is being used to destabilise and topple the democratically elected government," Reddy said in his letter.

In a letter addressed to Bobde, Reddy alleged that Justice NV Ramana had been influencing the sittings of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and important cases pertaining to Opposition Telugu Desam Party was being allocated to "few select judges".

Reddy questing Ramana's alleged "proximity" to TDP leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The Chief Minister listed out cases and shared documents supporting his claim that judgments have been allegedly delivered in favour of the TDP leaders, NDTV reported.

The letter states "Ever since the YSR Congress Party gained power in May 2019 and ordered an enquiry into all the deals made by the regime of N Chandrababu Naidu from June 2014 to May 2019, Justice NV Ramana started influencing the course of administration of justice in the state”.

The letter was dated October 6, the same day Reddy had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. During the 50-minute-long meeting, both discussed several aspects pertaining to the development of Andhra Pradesh, as per the official release. A few weeks ago the chief minister had also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Chief Minister also asked the CJI to "consider initiating such steps as may be considered fit and proper to ensure that the state judiciary's neutrality is maintained".