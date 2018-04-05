Computer Baba shows off MoS tag, calls off stir against Shivraj Singh Chouhan government

Soon after the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government accorded ‘Minister of State’ status to five religious leaders, one of them took no time to showing it off in the public.

The BJP government in the state on Wednesday announced to appoint Narmadanand Maharaj, Hariharanand Maharaj, Computer Baba, Bhayyu Maharaj and Pandit Yogendra Mahant to a committee set up for the Narmada river conservation. As members of the committee, they have been given the MoS status.

Hours after the declaration, Computer Baba put the status tag on his car reading ‘Mahamandaleswar Computer Baba, Rajya Mantri Darja Prapt’, as per some media reports. The godman’s original name is said to be Swami Namdeo Das Tyagi and he got this alias for his apparent use of computers in early nineties when it was very uncommon practice among the religious leaders. He further lost no time to cancel their proposed stir against an alleged scam in the Narmada conservation programme.

Computer Baba had earlier announced that he would take out 'Narmada Ghotala Rath Yatra' in every district of MP from April 1 to May 15, to expose an alleged scam in planting of saplings on the banks of the Narmada and to demand action against illegal sand mining.

Cancelling the protest following the appointment in the committee, he said, “Now why would we take out the yatra?” The saint was also ready to accept facilities meant for an MoS. “If we do not get the post and other government facilities, how can we work for the protection of the Narmada?” he said.

Yogendra Mahant, who was along with Computer baba in the initiative against the state government, also said they cancelled the 'yatra' as the state government fulfilled their demand to set up a panel for the river conservation.

On the other hand, Bhayyu Maharaj refused to avail the benefits associated with the MoS status. "I will try my level best to play my role as a member of the special committee constituted for conservation of the Narmada. However, I will not take any government benefits that come with the MoS status," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)