App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Apr 05, 2018 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Computer Baba shows off MoS tag, calls off stir against Shivraj Singh Chouhan government

The saint was also ready to accept all facilities meant for an MoS

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Soon after the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government accorded ‘Minister of State’ status to five religious leaders, one of them took no time to showing it off in the public.

The BJP government in the state on Wednesday announced to appoint Narmadanand Maharaj, Hariharanand Maharaj, Computer Baba, Bhayyu Maharaj and Pandit Yogendra Mahant to a committee set up for the Narmada river conservation. As members of the committee, they have been given the MoS status.

Hours after the declaration, Computer Baba put the status tag on his car reading ‘Mahamandaleswar Computer Baba, Rajya Mantri Darja Prapt’, as per some media reports. The godman’s original name is said to be Swami Namdeo Das Tyagi and he got this alias for his apparent use of computers in early nineties when it was very uncommon practice among the religious leaders. He further lost no time to cancel their proposed stir against an alleged scam in the Narmada conservation programme.

Computer Baba had earlier announced that he would take out 'Narmada Ghotala Rath Yatra' in every district of MP from April 1 to May 15, to expose an alleged scam in planting of saplings on the banks of the Narmada and to demand action against illegal sand mining.

related news

Cancelling the protest following the appointment in the committee, he said, “Now why would we take out the yatra?” The saint was also ready to accept facilities meant for an MoS. “If we do not get the post and other government facilities, how can we work for the protection of the Narmada?” he said.

Yogendra Mahant, who was along with Computer baba in the initiative against the state government, also said they cancelled the 'yatra' as the state government fulfilled their demand to set up a panel for the river conservation.

On the other hand, Bhayyu Maharaj refused to avail the benefits associated with the MoS status. "I will try my level best to play my role as a member of the special committee constituted for conservation of the Narmada. However, I will not take any government benefits that come with the MoS status," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.