Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 8 Live: Sushil Kumar, Rahul Aware, Babita to fight for gold, Kiran to wrestle for bronze at Gold Coast

Maharashtra govt announces cash rewards for CWG winners

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced cash prizes for those who bagged medals in the ongoing Commonwealth Games Gold Coast.

A release issued by the Chief Minister's office stated that Madhurika Patkar and Pooja Sahasrabuddhe, both from Thane, and Sanil Shetty have bagged gold in table tennis. Also, Chirag C Shetty of Vile Parle has bagged a gold medal in badminton. Besides, Heena Sidhu, who lives in the Mumbai suburb of Goregaon, has won a gold and silver medal in two categories of pistol shooting, it said.

The release stated that each gold medal winner will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, silver medallists with Rs 30 lakh and bronze winners will be awarded Rs 20 lakh each. Besides, their coaches shall be honoured with Rs 12.5 lakh, Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively for each gold, silver and bronze medal won by the players from the state.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sports Minister Vinod Tawde congratulated the winners.

