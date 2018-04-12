Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 8 Live: Sushil Kumar, Rahul Aware, Babita to fight for gold, Kiran to wrestle for bronze at Gold Coast

Live now
Apr 12, 2018 08:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Here is India's latest medal tally:
Indian wrestlers get easy wins in qualifying rounds
Gold - 12
Silver - 4
Bronze - 8
Squash | Indian squash pair of Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Ral Sidhu lead by 1 against New Zealand's Amanda Landers-Murphy and Zac Millar in mixed doubles of round 16.
Maharashtra govt announces cash rewards for CWG winners
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced cash prizes for those who bagged medals in the ongoing Commonwealth Games Gold Coast.
A release issued by the Chief Minister's office stated that Madhurika Patkar and Pooja Sahasrabuddhe, both from Thane, and Sanil Shetty have bagged gold in table tennis. Also, Chirag C Shetty of Vile Parle has bagged a gold medal in badminton. Besides, Heena Sidhu, who lives in the Mumbai suburb of Goregaon, has won a gold and silver medal in two categories of pistol shooting, it said.
The release stated that each gold medal winner will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, silver medallists with Rs 30 lakh and bronze winners will be awarded Rs 20 lakh each. Besides, their coaches shall be honoured with Rs 12.5 lakh, Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively for each gold, silver and bronze medal won by the players from the state.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sports Minister Vinod Tawde congratulated the winners.
Badminton | India's Pranaav Chopra and Sikki Reddy beats Singapore's Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Jia Ying Crystal Wong to qualify for mixed doubles quarter-finals. Reddy and Chopra will join the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa in the quarter-finals.
Badminton | Indian badminton player Ruthvika Gadde qualifies to the next round after defeating Singapore's Jia Min Yeo. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
Wrestling | Sushil Kumar makes it to the men's freestyle 74 kg finals after defeating Australia's Connor Evans.
Wrestler Rahul Aware qualifies for men's freestyle 74 kg finals
Indian wrestler Rahul Aware qualifies for finals in men's freestyle 74 kg after defeating Pakistan's Muhammad Bilal.
Table Tennis | Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das notch a straight-games victory over David McBeath and Kelly Sibley to progress to the quarter-finals of the table tennis mixed doubles event. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
Wrestling | Aware is leading with a margin of one point against Bilal.
Wrestling | Indian wrestler Rahul Aware is in action against Pakistan's Muhammad Bilal in men's freestyle 74 kg semifinal.
Badminton | India's Pranaav Chopra and Sikki Reddy are in action against Singapore's Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Jia Ying Crystal Wong.
Indian wrestlers including Sushil Kumar, Babita Phogat, Rahul Aware and Kiran takes on their competitors well and qualify for the further rounds. Kiran moves on to the semi-finals of the women's 76kg freestyle event.
Table Tennis | Indian table tennis players Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe win women's doubles round of 16 against Wales' Carey Charlotte and Thomas Chloe.
Badminton | Indian Badminton players Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa wins mixed doubles round of 16 against Canada's Kristen Tsai and Nyl Yakura.
Wrestling | Indian wrestler Kiran wins women's freestyle 57 kg quarter final against Cameroon's Danielle Sino Guemde. Kiran wins by technical superiority with points scored by the opponent.
Table Tennis | Indian Table Tennis players Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das are in action in round of 16 clash. The Indian duo win the first game against England's David McBeath and Kelly Sibley.
Wrestling | India's Rahul Aware wins men's freestyle 57kg quarter final against England's George Ramm.
Athletics | Arpinder Singh tops in Group B of qualifying round of men's triple jump after he jumps 16.39. Meanwhile, Rakesh Babu gives 15.98 performace. They both may qualify for the finals as their performances are amoung the top 12.
Badminton | India's mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa are in action against Canada's Kristen Tsai and Nyl Yakura in the round of 16 clash.
Wrestling | Sushil Kumar in action in men's freestyle 74 kg round of 16 bout
Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar is in action against Canada's 23-year-old Jevon Balfour in the men's freestyle 74 kg round of 16 bout.
Athletics | Purnima Hembram taking part in Heptathlon clocked her personal best time of 13.56 seconds. Hembram is at sixth position after 100m hurdles.
Shooting | Neeraj Kumar and Anish Bhanwala qualify for finals (Image:Commonwealth Games official website)
Indian shooters Neeraj Kumar and Anish Bhanwala qualify for men's 25m pistol finals. Neeraj Kumar tops the standings with a score of 291 while Anish is in third place, one point behind England's Sam Govin who has 287 points.
Wrestling | Babita Phogat takes to the mat in 53kg Nordic wrestling against Nigeria's Bose Samuel. Samuel wins a technical point after Babita fails to win a point within her stipulated time, however, Phogat wins her first bout.
India's Babita Kumari (Wrestling), Arpinder Singh (Triple Jump), Rakesh Babu (Triple Jump), Maitreyee Sarkar (Table Tennis), Vaishnavi Sutar (Table Tennis), Anish and Neeraj Kumar (25m Pistol) are in action as of now.